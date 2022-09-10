7 Cozy Sweaters That Are ‘Perfect for Fall’ — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon

Whether you're ready or not, fall is right around the corner. And with the changing weather comes a need for warm, comfy clothes; so if your closet is currently lacking in the cozy sweater department, now is the time to stock up.

Luckily, Amazon has tons of cozy and super-cute sweaters available to buy right now, including plenty of great options that are marked down — we're talking less than $35.

There's truly nothing better than spending the fall months wrapped up in a warm pullover, whether you're sporting the look while hanging out around the fireplace, picking pumpkins or apples, or taking in the gorgeous foliage on a long walk outside. No matter what your style preference tends to be, there are undoubtedly at least one or two zip-up sweaters on this list that fits your taste. And if you find several that you love, go ahead and grab them all! With low prices like these, why not fill your closet with a handful of sweaters that will keep you feeling warm and looking good all season long?

Check out some of our favorite picks from Amazon's sweater collection that shoppers agree are "perfect for fall" below.

7 Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon

Fall is the ideal time to bring out the plaid, and if you can't get enough of that print, make sure to check out the Zesica Plaid Fleece Sweatshirt Pullover. The fleece half-zip, described by one reviewer as "the softest I've ever felt," comes in 10 colors, ranging from orange red to purple gray, and features two side pockets.

If you love fleece but aren't in the market for plaid, there's also this half zip, ribbed, knitted, V-neck pullover, which you snag right now for $34. It's a soft and lightweight sweater that's available in a number of solid, fall-ready colors, such as caramel and army green. Reviewers love the sweater for its oversize fit, with one shopper praising how simple it is to style. "I do a front, one tuck and it's that effortless look I love, plus the cozy warmth I needed. Easy to layer too!" they shared.

Another great option is this long-sleeve fleece sweatshirt from Merokeety, thanks to its ultra-fuzzy material, adjustable elastic waist, and 20 pretty color and pattern options. Thousands of reviewers have given the now-$33 sweater perfect ratings, with one recent buyer saying that it's "super comfortable and "as soft as a teddy bear."

No matter which sweater(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a look so cozy and cute that you'll want to practically live in it all season.

