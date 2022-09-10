Lifestyle Fashion 7 Cozy Sweaters That Are 'Perfect for Fall' — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon Including a pullover one shopper called "as soft as a teddy bear" By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you're ready or not, fall is right around the corner. And with the changing weather comes a need for warm, comfy clothes; so if your closet is currently lacking in the cozy sweater department, now is the time to stock up. Luckily, Amazon has tons of cozy and super-cute sweaters available to buy right now, including plenty of great options that are marked down — we're talking less than $35. There's truly nothing better than spending the fall months wrapped up in a warm pullover, whether you're sporting the look while hanging out around the fireplace, picking pumpkins or apples, or taking in the gorgeous foliage on a long walk outside. No matter what your style preference tends to be, there are undoubtedly at least one or two zip-up sweaters on this list that fits your taste. And if you find several that you love, go ahead and grab them all! With low prices like these, why not fill your closet with a handful of sweaters that will keep you feeling warm and looking good all season long? Check out some of our favorite picks from Amazon's sweater collection that shoppers agree are "perfect for fall" below. 7 Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Anrabess Oversized Slouchy Pullover Sweatshirt, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $38.99) Zesica Plaid Fleece Sweatshirt Pullover, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99) Btfbm Half Zip V-Neck Collar Ribbed Knitted Pullover, $33.59 with coupon (orig. $53.99) Merokeety Long Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Chase Secret Fleece Pullover with Pockets, $27.02 with coupon (orig. $41.99) Prettygarden Lapel Zipper Pullover Top, $26.98 with coupon (orig. $42.98) Safrisior Oversized Half Zip Pullover, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Fall is the ideal time to bring out the plaid, and if you can't get enough of that print, make sure to check out the Zesica Plaid Fleece Sweatshirt Pullover. The fleece half-zip, described by one reviewer as "the softest I've ever felt," comes in 10 colors, ranging from orange red to purple gray, and features two side pockets. If you love fleece but aren't in the market for plaid, there's also this half zip, ribbed, knitted, V-neck pullover, which you snag right now for $34. It's a soft and lightweight sweater that's available in a number of solid, fall-ready colors, such as caramel and army green. Reviewers love the sweater for its oversize fit, with one shopper praising how simple it is to style. "I do a front, one tuck and it's that effortless look I love, plus the cozy warmth I needed. Easy to layer too!" they shared. Another great option is this long-sleeve fleece sweatshirt from Merokeety, thanks to its ultra-fuzzy material, adjustable elastic waist, and 20 pretty color and pattern options. Thousands of reviewers have given the now-$33 sweater perfect ratings, with one recent buyer saying that it's "super comfortable and "as soft as a teddy bear." No matter which sweater(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a look so cozy and cute that you'll want to practically live in it all season. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Slouchy Pullover Sweatshirt, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Plaid Fleece Sweatshirt Pullover, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Btfbm Half Zip V-Neck Collar Ribbed Knitted Pullover, $33.59 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Chase Secret Fleece Pullover with Pockets, $27.02 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Lapel Zipper Pullover Top, $26.98 with coupon (orig. $42.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Safrisior Oversized Half Zip Pullover, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.