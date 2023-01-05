So Many Cozy Elevated Basics Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $13

We've reached that time of year when most of us are looking for either the perfect cozy cardigan to cuddle up in at home or new puffer coats and heat-trapping boots to brave frigid temperatures. Luckily, staying warm (and stylish!) throughout the winter doesn't need to be too hard on your wallet.

Right now, Amazon has tons of cozy and elevated winter basics on sale. And we're talking all aspects of a winter wardrobe, including everyday must-haves like sweaters and jeans, activewear for tackling New Year's resolutions, and warm outerwear. Plus, prices start at just $13.

Cozy Elevated Basics on Sale at Amazon

Not sure where to start? You can't go wrong with a good sweater, and this long turtleneck sweater stands out for its quality construction and style. It can easily elevate a simple pair of skinny jeans for everyday or pair with a satin slip skirt for a fancier occasion.

Amazon shoppers are impressed with this top, too. One five-star reviewer, who liked the sweater enough to buy seven of them, said they love how the wool material doesn't feel uncomfortable on their skin, while another shopper highlighted its versatility, calling it a "great everyday sweater" that can be worn "around the house or out and about."

And what goes better with an oversized sweater than a great pair of knit leggings? This pair from Daily Ritual is made of a viscose, nylon, and elastane blend that makes them stretchy enough for workouts, but the versatile pair can really be worn for just about anything. They come in 13 colors, including neutrals like taupe and gray, and are available in sizes XS to XXL.

They've racked up more than 2,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who have praised the leggings' quality in reviews. One shopper, who said they're always looking for "'dressy' leggings that don't look like PJs" but are also comfortable for work, shared that these bottoms are "much better than just about any leggings" they'd found.

With its quilted design and sleek fabric, this short mock-neck puffer jacket is a solid addition to a winter closet. It comes in 17 colors, including black and burgundy, and is made of a durable and warm polyester-nylon blend. It's easy to care for too, as it's machine-washable. Many Amazon customers are fans of the puffer, with one shopper saying that they love how it "feels super expensive and looks so cute dressed up or dressed down."

A matching sweater and pencil skirt set is an easy way to look put together on cold winter days, and this set from Daily Ritual does just that. The sweater has ribbing around the neck and wrists that matches the ribbed skirt and gives it that elevated feel.

It comes in classic colors like cream, brown, and heather gray and sizes XS to XXL. Plus, as an added bonus, both the sweater and pencil skirt can easily be paired with several other items in your closet, which makes it a worthy investment.

Classic button-downs are also a major wardrobe staple, and Amazon shoppers have given this one more than 8,200 five-star ratings. The great thing about this lightweight button-down is that it can be worn on its own on those warmer days, and layered under sweaters and cardigans when it's cooler. It comes in various colors and styles and is machine-washable.

One shopper, who's now bought three of them, thinks the shirt is "so flattering" and said the fabric quality, design, and attention to detail is "impressive."

Check these more elevated winter basics below while they're still on sale at Amazon.

