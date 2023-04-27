Lifestyle Fashion This Oprah-Approved Brand's Bamboo Pajama Set Keep Hot Sleepers Cool, and It's Nearly $100 Off Today Shoppers say the classic-looking pajamas are "incredibly comfy" By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's nothing like curling up in cozy sheets for deep, blissful rest. And to make the experience even more comfortable, a soft pajama set is essential. Just in time for summer nights, the Oprah Winfrey-approved brand Cozy Earth is having a Mother's Day sale that includes a pajama set made from cooling bamboo fabric. For a limited time, you can score the Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in multiple colors for a whopping 55 percent off, bringing the price down to just $79. There's a reason why Cozy Earth has made Oprah's famous Favorite Things list five years in a row — its loungewear and pajama sets are made from incredibly soft and responsibly produced fabrics that feel like complete luxury to slip into. Cozy Earth Buy It! Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Ivory, $78.75 (orig. $125); cozyearth.com The Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set is made from a blend of viscose from bamboo and spandex that's woven in a stretch knit that's soft and breathable. The bamboo fabric is also moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating for a feel that's cooler than cotton. The pajama set is machine washable for an easy clean — the brand recommends washing on cold and avoiding bleach or fabric softener. To dry, simply toss in the drier as normal. The set is made from an enhanced knit fabric that prevents pilling, extending the life of the luxe PJs. Oprah Put an Edgy Twist on the Spring Blazer Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Are In On With warmer nights around the corner, having cooling pajamas is key to staying comfortable while you sleep. The bamboo pajamas are designed to keep you cool thanks to a short-sleeve silhouette that's easy to slip on and off. The button-down design also makes it easy to layer over lighter tops. And to keep your legs cool, the set comes with shorts that feature an adjustable drawstring for a custom fit. With over 2,800 five-star ratings, Cozy Earth's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set is beloved by shoppers for its "incredible comfy" feel and cozy fit. "I usually get really hot while I'm sleeping and these pajamas along with my bamboo viscose sheets have kept me comfortable all night," one five-star reviewer said. "These feel like a gentle, loving hug from your oldest friend," another person wrote. "They were so comfortable and I slept better than I have in years," a third reviewer said. "I loved them so much I ordered a second pair in a different color." Speaking of different colors, the Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set comes in nine colors, ranging from classics like black and white to more spring-ready hues like soft pink and powder blue. And four of the colors are included in Cozy Earth's Mother's Day sale. Shop more discounted bamboo PJs from the Oprah-approved brand below before the sale ends on May 14. Cozy Earth Buy It! Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Soft Pink, $131.25 (orig. $125); cozyearth.com Cozy Earth Buy It! Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Navy, $131.25 (orig. $125); cozyearth.com Cozy Earth Buy It! Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Gray, $78.25 (orig. $125); cozyearth.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 8 Can’t-Miss Weekend Sales, Including Markdowns on Lululemon, Hoka, and Longchamp The Exact LEGO Flowers Set That Made an Appearance on 'Abbott Elementary' Is on Sale Right Now 11 Beach Vacation Essentials from Amazon You Need to Buy, According to Madison LeCroy