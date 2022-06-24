The Convertible Tote Amazon Shoppers Call Their 'Go-To Summer Bag' Is on Sale for as Little as $9
When you're running from picnics to the beach to happy hour this summer, a carry-all bag is key. But finding the perfect practical purse is easier said than done. However, right now, Amazon shoppers are pointing us toward an everyday tote that fits the bill — and it's on sale.
Not only is the Covelin Canvas Tote Bag Amazon's top choice for a women's hobo handbag, but it has also earned the approval of nearly 14,000 shoppers. You can customize the strap to your preference too, so the convertible bag can be worn either as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. Reviewers call it their "go-to bag" and rave about how much it can hold while still being extremely lightweight.
Available in a whopping 84 colors, including basics like cream, white, and black, eye-catching shades like bubblegum pink and kelly green (a hue that's all over Hollywood right now), some shoppers are snagging multiple totes. All of the colors are on sale for at least 30 percent off, and some are marked down by 47 percent and going for as little as $9.
The cute canvas tote bag includes convenient interior pockets for your wallet, phone, or keys, and a zipper ensures that all of your essentials will be secure inside. The ways you can use this summer bag are endless: Moms love it for holding diapers and for trips to the playground because, as one pointed out, the canvas fabric is extremely easy to clean. Another called it "busy mom of twins-approved," and another happy shopper even brought it on their European trip, claiming it was "perfect for long travel days."
If you've been on the hunt for the everyday bag you'll use for commuting to the office, running errands, or holding your sunscreen, book, and more at the beach, you've found it. Snag the highly-rated canvas tote bag while it's majorly discounted at Amazon.
