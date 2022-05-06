Credit: Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say They've 'Never Felt More Confident' While Wearing This Top-Selling Dress — and It's on Sale

“I got lots of compliments on the dress”
By Amy Schulman May 06, 2022 08:00 AM
Whether you're hitting the beach this summer or planning a European getaway, there are certainly a few things you're going to want to pack. Comfortable sandals are a must, of course, as well as a slew of flowy, summery dresses. And if you're not quite sure where to start looking, head straight to Amazon, which is always filled with not-to-be-missed deals. 

Start by snagging the Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress, which is currently on sale. The adorable dress is spun from a material called dacron that's wonderfully soft, comfortable, and similar to chiffon. It's designed with a deep V-neck, a ribbon that can be used to cinch the dress at your waist, and it's finished off with a back zipper closure. Shoppers can choose from long or short sleeves, with each dress hitting right above the knees. 

The top-rated dress is available in a slew of solid colors as well as a few patterns, including light green, red with white polka dots, and navy blue, all of which are available in sizes XS-XXL. Plus, it's been denoted as the best-selling dress in its category — so it should come as no surprise that shoppers can't stop snapping it up.     

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $39.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Over 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given this dress a five-star rating, with many noting that they've "never felt more confident" wearing this dress. Others say they feel "so sexy" wearing it, while another reviewer enthused: "I got lots of compliments on the dress and will definitely keep it on hand for future events!"

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $39.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

One shopper shared: "This dress will make you feel so incredibly confident!" They explained that they had purchased this dress to wear at a wedding, noting that "the sash really accentuates my waist and the V neckline adds a sexy elegance to it all." 

Head to Amazon to grab the Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress while it's on sale. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

