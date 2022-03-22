Shop

Amazon Shoppers Say This Convertible Bag Goes from Briefcase to Backpack 'Seamlessly,' and It's on Sale

“Being able to switch from a messenger bag style to a backpack is a godsend on long journeys when my back/shoulders need a break”
By Amy Schulman March 22, 2022 06:00 AM
With droves of people heading back into the office, messenger bags and briefcases for carrying laptops, books, and snacks while commuting are suddenly important again. Sure, you could just dump everything into a tote bag, but it's advantageous to use a bag specifically designed to hold all the working necessities — and even more so when it can be used in many different ways. 

Consider the clever Coolbell Convertible Backpack, which can be worn as either a backpack or a messenger bag. The bag can be slung across your back, tossed over your shoulder, or carried in your hand by two handheld straps. Plus, it's super spacious: Along with a giant interior that's big enough to fit a laptop, the bag is outfitted with several outside zippered pockets to store everything from pens to chargers. 

Shoppers can choose from two sizes, with the smaller version holding laptops up to 15.6 inches and the larger one accommodating screens up to 17.3 inches. (Make sure to measure your electronics before purchasing!) The bags also come in an array of solid neutrals, including blue, brown, and dark gray; prices vary depending on size and color.  

Over 4,700 Amazon shoppers have given the convertible backpack a five-star rating. Some reviewers particularly love that it switches from a briefcase to a backpack "seamlessly," while others enjoy that it "fits everything" they need. As one user enthused, "Being able to switch from a messenger bag style to a backpack is a godsend on long journeys when my back/shoulders need a break."

A second reviewer shared, "I've gone through many briefcase/messenger bag/travel bag variants over the years. This is by far the best one I've had." They appreciate how "versatile" and "spacious" it is and that it "makes it easy to keep things organized" thanks to all the pockets. Yet even with all that storage space, the bag isn't overbearing: "I don't feel like I'm lugging a wooly mammoth with me everywhere I go." 

Head to Amazon to get the Coolbell Convertible Backpack while it's on sale — we've highlighted the most affordable sale option below. 

