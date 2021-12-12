Attention Loungewear Lovers: Amazon Shoppers Say These Velour Leggings Are 'Incredibly Soft'
If comfort is key while getting dressed, do you routinely reach for leggings? If you do and your current legging collection has left you wanting to mix it up with a different trending style, perhaps it's time to introduce velour into your rotation. One Amazon shopper called these velour pants, "the best, most comfortable I've ever owned" — and you can shop for them for only $20.
The Conceited velour leggings are made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, and they feature a high waist. The brand also sells the velour pants in joggers, which include a drawstring closure. Regardless of the style, Amazon shoppers rave about the softness and fit of the pants.
Buy It! Conceited Velour Leggings, $19.95; amazon.com
"I'm always a little wary of gimmicky pants. But these are one of the most comfortable pairs of leggings that I've ever bought," wrote one of the 400 five-star reviewers. "The velvet is great. They're incredibly soft on the inside and you can't feel the seams. The waistband is probably an inch and a half wide, which provides support but isn't too tight… I might even buy a couple more in other colors. These are well worth it."
Designed by a New York City based team, the brand suggests wearing the leggings or joggers to dress up with boots or heels for a night out or more casually to lounge at home. Though both the leggings and joggers are available in classic black, you can also choose from up to 15 other colors for a total of 16 shade options. Before placing your order, make sure to check the size chart to help select your proper size.
Buy It! Conceited Velour Joggers, $24.95; amazon.com
"These joggers are so soft and comfy," added another shopper. "They fit perfectly and true to size. The fabric is nice quality but not too heavy that you'll be too hot. They're nice enough that you can wear them out of the house without looking like you are in sweats. Super cute with a bodysuit. Highly recommend!"
With more than 1,500 five-star ratings, the Conceited velour leggings and joggers are an Amazon shopper favorite that you can add to your ever evolving loungewear rotation at an affordable price point.