This Wireless Bra That's 60% Off Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Say They're 'Speechless'

For the days when you don't want to wear a bra, but still need some support, a wireless bralette is the way to go since it's comfortable and will go well with practically any outfit. The good news is we found one that's on sale at Nordstrom in a pretty pink shade.

Consider adding the Commando Butter Bralette to your bra collection while it's 60 percent off. It's made with stretchy material that's "buttery" soft and has two layers of compression and an elastic bra band for added support. It has a tighter fit than some other bralettes because it's meant to feel like a second skin that won't show through shirts and blouses. Plus, it has adjustable straps to ensure the perfect fit. One five-star reviewer raved that it has "surprisingly good support for such a lightweight bra."

Since it's marked down to just under $30, that means you can buy two for less than the original price of one, so now's the time to stock up.

Buy It! Commando Butter Bralette in Canyon, $27.20 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Thankfully, even though this bra is made with ultra-soft fabric, it's still machine washable, but we suggest doing so inside of a lingerie bag in cold water to prevent shrinkage and color transfer. Afterward, it should be hung to dry. The best part is, there aren't any removable cups to worry about getting lost or deformed.

We aren't shocked that tons of shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, and one shopper even described it as "the most comfortable bra ever," adding that it's "basically perfect." Another reviewer loved it so much, they said it left them "speechless."

If you're looking for a comfortable, supportive, barely-there-bra to wear on a daily basis, there's no time to waste because the Commando Butter Bralette is already selling out in some sizes.

