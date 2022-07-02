Beat the Prime Day Rush and Snag on Comfy Bras While They're Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Bras are an essential part of some people's everyday wardrobe, and it's no secret that they can cost upward of $50 apiece, which is less than ideal. With early Prime Day deals already starting, we found 15 comfy bras that are on sale ahead of the two-day shopping event at Amazon.
Prime day is less than a week away and runs from July 12 to July 13 for Amazon Prime members. If you aren't already a member, you can still sign up or do a one-week trial for just $2 that will last through the parade of deals. Luckily, you don't have to wait if you'd rather beat the rush and start shopping early. Below is a list of several comfy bras that are already up to 74 percent off with prices starting at just $10.
Early Prime Day Bra Deals
Whether you're participating in a high-impact exercise, a relaxing yoga class, or just simply looking for something a bit more supportive, there's a bra on this list of deals that appeases everyone. The best part is you don't have to spend a ton of money, and the sale includes popular brands like Under Armour, Champion, and Hanes.
For high-intensity workouts you'll need something with extra support, and we're talking more than just padding. The Champion Motion Control Underwire Sports Bra has an underwire and thick waistband that provides ample support in addition to its side panels and removable padded cups. Other notable features include the bra's moisture-wicking material to help keep you dry and its adjustable straps to ensure the perfect fit.
Not only is he sports bra 45 percent off right now, but it's also backed by rave reviews and one shopper who was in the market for high-impact bra said they "finally found a sports bra worth the money."
Buy It! Champion Women's Motion Control Underwire Sports Bra, $24.67 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Not all of us need a ton of support, especially if you're lounging at home or doing daily activities, and that's where a wireless bra comes in handy. The Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra is made with a soft blend of nylon and spandex that's stretchy and has flat seams, so it can't be seen underneath clothing. It offers light support with thin, foam cups instead of wires and super-tight bands, and is ultimately meant to feel like you're not wearing anything at all.
The bra is backed by more than 24,700 five-star ratings and is considered the "best bra on the market for those who want a soft, comfortable, supportive, and wireless fit," according to one satisfied customer.
Buy It! Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $20.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com
You seriously can't go wrong with a ribbed bralette — it's a closet staple thanks to its comfy and versatile design. This Jockey Plunge Bralette takes things to a whole new level with a deep-V neckline, adjustable straps, and thick band that provides extra support. The pullover style is easy to slip on and off with minimal effort and can be worn under shirts or on its own with high-waisted leggings or bike shorts.
We can't forget to mention that it's a whopping 46 percent off ahead of Prime Day, so make sure to add one (or two) to your cart before the rush.
Buy It! Jockey EcoSeamfree Rib Molded Cup Plunge Bralette, $14.99 (orig. $28); amazon.com
Speaking of a bra that can be worn on its own, consider this longline crop tank top that has built-in removable pads and double-layer fabric making it great for yoga and light exercise. The bra is made of a lightweight, breathable material that's quick-drying, so if you're working up a sweat or hanging out in the heat, you don't have to worry about looking and feeling drenched. It's on sale for just $10 right now so it's practically a no-brainer, especially during summer since you can wear it as a top, too.
Buy It! Ubfen Longline Crop Tank Top, $9.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
No matter your budget or the type of bra you need, Amazon has come through with 15 incredible deals that are too good to pass up. You might even walk away with more than what you came for, but when things are marked down up to 74 percent off, it's hard to resist these deals.
Below are several more bras that are totally worth having on your radar ahead of the massive Prime Day sale.
