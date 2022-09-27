7 Comfy Ballet Flats Under $50 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

When it comes to footwear, comfort is key. So as you stock up on fresh fashion finds to usher in the new season, keep an eye out for a few classic ballet flats to add into the mix.

Ballet flats have been around for decades, rising to fame in the 1940s when a famous fashion designer commissioned Salvatore Capezio to create a copycat ballet shoe for street wear. They were later made famous by Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, and today, casual and fancy flats are commonplace for absolutely everyone, including celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Nicky Hilton, and Meghan Markle. Wearers love them because they're easy to slip on and work with just about any outfit.

But despite their rather simple silhouette, ballet flats can be quite costly, especially the high-end designer styles loved by aforementioned celebrities. So we scoured Amazon for the best-looking (and most cost-effective) ballet flats that won't break the bank, and what we found were several under-$50 shoes that customers can't get enough of.

Amazon Ballet Flats Under $50

When selecting your next pair of ballet flats, we recommend focusing on fabrication. We spotted several top-rated pairs made of flexible knit material that mold to your foot and support every step, bypassing pesky blisters and the hassle of breaking in stiff leathers.

This elegant style comes in 26 stunning colors and patterns and has garnered high praise from several satisfied shoppers. One reviewer described these as the "perfect ballet flat," noting that they are "stretchy and flexible and easily mold to [your] foot shape (including extra wide feet)." Another reviewer called these "great work shoes" that "fit great, look great, and are so comfy," and also shared that their "feet do not hurt at the end of the day."

If you're on the hunt for a high-end look without the designer price tag, this rounded-toe style will serve you well. The two-tone color combination, cushioned footbed, and elasticized topline makes these flats look so much more expensive than they really are, and the slip-resistant sole keeps you safe and secure no matter where the day takes you.

These impressive flats are simply scratching the surface of what Amazon has to offer. Shop more standouts below and pick up a pair or two to usher in the new season.

