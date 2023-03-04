Tons of Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — and Everything Is Under $50

Score New Balance, Clarks, and Dr. Scholl’s for up to 60 percent off

By
Clara McMahon
Published on March 4, 2023 07:00 AM

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, it's time to stock up on comfortable shoes made for all sorts of moving and grooving this spring. And if you know where to look, you won't have to spend a ton of moolah.

Amazon is brimming with juicy deals across all categories this weekend, and footwear is no exception. You can save up to 60 percent on brands like New Balance, Dr. Scholl's, and Clarks, and you'll find tons of styles you can comfortably wear to the gym, office, or around the house — all for under $50. And if you don't feel like sifting through the pages on pages of Amazon deals this weekend, start by checking out our picks for the best comfortable shoe options below.

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Under $50

If you're looking for something that combines function with fashion, scoop up these best-selling Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots for 34 percent off; one reviewer said the boots kept their feet "warm and dry [in the rain]" in addition to being "cute" and "comfortable." For a taller style, snag these best-selling Planone Rain Boots so you can brave the April showers to come in style — and they're up to 47 percent off.

Buy It! Asgard Chelsea Ankle Rain Boots, $32.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

You can also save on popular sneakers this weekend. These New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sport Sneakers are up to 60 percent off in certain colors and boast thousands of five-star ratings, with one shopper saying that the shoes are so comfortable, they can "easily" walk in them all day. There are also double discounts for the $40 Akk Tennis Shoes, which nurses, teachers, and bartenders can't stop raving about. Or opt for these super cute memory foam slip-on sneakers, whose faux leather exterior and diamond stitching can add flare to a variety of outfits, all without sacrificing comfort.

Buy It! Stq Memory Foam Slip-On Sneakers, $31.11 (orig. $38.89); amazon.com

There are also plenty of dressier shoes for sale, like these discounted pointed toe ballet flats that are made with flexible and breathable mesh to ensure your feet stay cool throughout the day. One reviewer noted that the flats are so comfy, they "sometimes forget to take them off when [they] get home." You can also get a pair of black Dr. Scholl's Rate Ankle Boots for up to 53 percent off — a steal and a must-have purchase since little black boots are arguably more useful to own than little black dresses.

Buy It! Shupua Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat, $25.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Plus, you can snag comfortable shoes to pair with your most laid-back loungewear, like these teddy slippers that are 37 percent off and best-selling cloud slides that come in a variety of bright colors. And prices start at just $17!

Keep scrolling to check out all the rest of the comfortable shoe deals happening at Amazon this weekend. Just be sure to act fast, since these prices aren't guaranteed to last.

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker
Buy It! New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sport Sneaker in Nimbus Cloud, $28.10–$49.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bronax Unisex Cloud Slides, $23.99–$24.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Planone Tall Rain Boots, $30.32–$31.84 (orig. $59.80); amazon.com

Buy It! Akk Tennis Shoes, $37.99–$46.54 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! RockDove Teddy Slippers, $16.99 (orig. $27); amazon.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Rate Ankle Boot in Black, $44.77 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Buy It! Crocs Unisex Graphic Classic Clog, $30.60–$43.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Toms Alpargata Recycled Slip-On in Black, $27.99–$37.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals, $32.99 (orig. $55); amazon.com

