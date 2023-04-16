Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Comfortable and Breathable Shoes This Weekend, and Prices Start at $17

Save on sneakers, sandals, and flats from brands like New Balance and Roxy

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on April 16, 2023 08:00 AM

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

The warm weather offers so much to look forward to, but sweaty feet are not high on the list. If you're looking for some new shoes to keep your feet cool and comfortable this season, look no further than Amazon's bustling deals page.

So many shoes are on sale right now, including sneakers, sandals, and ballet flats. Shoppers can score savings on brands like New Balance and Roxy, with styles up to 51 percent off. What's more, many of them are available for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime. If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the quick and fee-free shipping, along with other perks.

And if you're looking for a starting point on your shoe hunt, we've found the 10 best deals running on comfortable and breathable styles at Amazon this weekend. The best part? Nothing is more than $60.

Comfortable and Breathable Shoes on Sale at Amazon

Slide sandals are dominating Amazon's deals page at the moment, with two best-selling styles marked down to as little as $17. These Eva Slides by Funkymonkey are practically begging to become your go-to beach, pool, or everyday shoe ahead of summer since their cushiony design is entirely waterproof. They boast more than 37,000 five-star ratings, and one shopper called them the "perfect pregnancy shoe" in their review. They said the slides help their feet "stay cool" and offer "plenty of room to grow for swelling," and they finished off by saying they'd wear them post-pregnancy, too!

There's also a sale on this pair of top-rated cloud slides that one reviewer described as "very lightweight" and "comfortable." Or, if you're looking for a more traditional pair of summer shoes, try these Aerothotic flip-flops designed with arch support and an orthopedic insole for all-day comfort.

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Funkymonkey Eva Slide Sandals in Pink, $17.49–$19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

As for non-open-toe shoes, you'll find plenty of markdowns on breathable sneakers. These slip-on running shoes feature an airy mesh upper paired with a flexible rubber sole. One shopper compared them to "walking on air," and shared, "These shoes are so comfy — I can wear them for over 12 hours and my feet don't sweat or hurt at the end of the day."

For those in search of a more traditional pair of sneakers, check out these New Balance V1 Sneakers while they're up to 46 percent off. They combine function with fashion since their array of colorful designs will look cute with everyday outfits, while their mesh detailing and fresh foam midsole will facilitate plenty of airflow.

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam X-70 V1 Sneakers in Natural Pink, $42.87–$59.97 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

And don't miss the deals on slightly more formal styles. These pointed-toe mules have a unique floral pattern that'll spice up any outfit — no matter if you're wearing them to the office, a wedding, or a backyard party. Or, try these breathable ballet flats that can easily be dressed up or down for everyday wear without sacrificing comfort. One five-star reviewer said they're "great to wear when you want to give your feet a break from heels," and they raved that the mesh fabric "lets your feet breathe."

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Shupua Mesh Ballet Flats in Brown Leopard, $25.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Bottom line: Amazon is brimming with deals on comfortable and breathable shoes that you won't want to miss this upcoming sweaty season.

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Feethit Slip-On Running Sneakers in Dark Gray, $26–$32.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Tliocow Pointed-Toe Mules in Floral, $34.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Aerothotic Flip Flops in Matte Silver, $25.12–$29.59 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Roxy Minnow Slip-On Sneaker in Oatmeal, $32.35–$37.83 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lamincoa Memory Foam Tennis Shoes in Purple, $34.39–$45.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Joomra Cloud Slides in Beige, $23.99 (orig. 39.99); amazon.com

Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Adokoo Low-Cut Canvas Sneakers in White, $18.39–$19.19 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

