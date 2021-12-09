Amazon's Best-Selling Fleece Jacket That Shoppers Call 'Incredibly Soft and Comfortable' Is on Sale
If your cold weather wardrobe is in need of a cozy upgrade, we suggest heading to Amazon to pick up the site's most popular fleece jacket while it's on sale for as much as 50 percent off.
The Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket is made of 100 percent polyester fleece that's super soft and comfortable. With a full-zip closure that can serve as a turtleneck when you need extra warmth, the collared jacket also has a slim fit, which allows you to layer it over thinner shirts or under thicker outerwear without getting too bulky.
Available in sizes extra small to 3X (as well as extra small to extra large in petite), it comes in a whopping 84 colors that include bright and neutral shades. While pricing depends on the color and size you go with, it's currently on sale for as little as $30 at Amazon.
Buy It! Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com
The number one best-seller in Amazon's women's fleece jackets category, the customer-loved coat has more than 30,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "incredibly soft and comfortable" and call it "the best fleece jacket" they've found.
"[This] zip fleece jacket is very warm, soft to touch, and lightweight," one person wrote. "I work nights at a hospital and a regular sweater just doesn't keep me warm enough. The Columbia Fleece jacket is just so wonderfully warm and cozy that I don't even want to take it off after shift!"
Others point out how convenient the zippered pockets are. "[This is a] lovely soft jacket for any time," another wrote. "I like that the pockets are big enough for my iPhone 12 and that they zip. They also form a pocket on the inside of the jacket, which is nice — I've used it to store tissues on hikes...The collar is wonderful, warm, and soft. I've worn this over a shirt and under a basic coat in below freezing weather and stayed perfectly warm."
There's no word on when the discount will end, so snag the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket while you can still get it for up to half off in certain colors.
Buy It! Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $31.80); amazon.com
Buy It! Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $41.54 (orig. $60); amazon.com
