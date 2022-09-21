Snag a Columbia Rain Jacket at Amazon Now While It's on Sale for Up to 56% Off

“It surpassed my expectations”

By Annie Burdick
Published on September 21, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Photo: Amazon

As the seasons change, not only do days start to cool off, but many of us start to see a lot more rainfall than we may be ready for. All this means is that it's time to snap up a great raincoat in preparation for those drizzly days to come.

Thankfully, outdoors brand Columbia has a solution: the Arcadia II Rain Jacket, which is currently majorly discounted in a variety of sizes and colors, with deals up to 56 percent off at Amazon. Scoop up your favorite while the deals last (and the weather is holding out), and you'll stay cozy and dry all fall long.

This Columbia jacket incorporates "seam-sealed construction" and a mesh inner lining to fully protect you from the elements, even if you're in a storm, or on a long, wet hike. The jacket zips fully up the front, and also includes zippable pockets to keep your valuables safe and dry. An attached hood helps keep your head from getting soaked on a rainy day.

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Columbia Arcadia II Rain Jacket in black, $60.12–$79.99 (orig. $90–$110); amazon.com

The sleeves are adjustable at the wrist, utilizing a velcro strap to allow for a more secure fit. And the hood and waist both employ adjustable drawcords, so you can tighten up every part of the jacket.

The polyester and nylon materials make for a lightweight and highly breathable jacket that will keep water out, but still allow for airflow on a long hike or camping trip. It's so compact and light that it's easy to roll up and pack away in a super tight space in your pack or suitcase, too.

The jacket comes in several dozen colors — everything from white to bright blue — so it shouldn't be hard to find a an option that matches your style (though it may be hard to narrow it down to just one!). Sizes come in a solid range, from XS–3X, and discounts vary amongst the sizes and colors, though the steepest deals are up to 56 percent off.

Shoppers are huge fans of this rain jacket, with over 11,600 leaving five-star ratings. A reviewer raved, "it surpassed my expectations. It was both wind and waterproof." Another called the jacket "perfect for [a] rainy fall."

Many attested to the fact that this jacket "travels well," and one shopper enthused, "I bought this for a cold and wet hiking trip and never realized something so lightweight could keep you at a perfect temperature."

Another consensus among many reviews was that it's a "great jacket for plus-size women," though shoppers of every size have left their glowing remarks.

Shop the Columbia Arcadia II Rain Jacket while so many colors and sizes are still steeply discounted at Amazon.

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Columbia Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Geyser, $51.01–$60.12 (orig. $90–$110); amazon.com

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Columbia Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Velvet Cove, $39.98 (orig. $90–$100); amazon.com

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Columbia Arcadia II Rain Jacket in White/Flint Gray, $59.99–75.98 (orig. $90–$110); amazon.com

