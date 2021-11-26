Shop

It's Your Last Chance to Snag These 'Extremely Comfortable' Leggings with Over 23,800 Perfect Ratings for $16

Hurry! The Black Friday deal ends tonight and sizes are already selling out 
By Isabel Garcia November 26, 2021 04:30 PM
If you want to stay comfortable while working out, running errands, or lounging around the house, here's your chance to snag a cozy wardrobe staple: As part of its huge Black Friday sale, Amazon marked down the popular Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Leggings — but only for today.  

Normally, the leggings cost $23, but you can snag a pair for a little more than $16 right now. Made mostly of nylon, the super soft leggings are full length, hitting right below the ankle. And since they're also made with spandex, they're stretchy enough for any yoga pose. For even more comfort, the legging features a high waistband that's seamless, so it won't dig into your stomach. Even better, the fabric is lightweight, moisture-wicking, and (best of all) not see-through.

The leggings run from sizes extra-small to extra-large, and they come in 14 colors, including dark hues and warm neutrals. If you're looking for bolder options, the leggings are also available in bright colors

Buy It! Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Leggings, $16.09 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

A best-seller in Amazon's ″women's yoga leggings″ category, the leggings have racked up more than 23,800 five-star ratings. Customers rave that they're ″extremely comfortable and flattering.″ Some reviewers even claim that they're squat-proof

"This is my third pair of Colorfulkoala leggings and I'm still not disappointed," one customer wrote. "This is my favorite brand of leggings (yes, even more than Lululemon or Gymshark). I've had my other two pairs for about six to eight months and there is no stretching. They fit just the same as they did the day I got them — and I wore my other two pairs almost every single day since I've gotten them. If you're wondering whether or not you should get a pair (or more) of these leggings, just do it! They are so soft and comfy, and I literally cannot find anything wrong with them."

The clock is ticking down on this incredible Black Friday deal and sizes are already selling out, so pick up a pair of the ultra-cozy leggings for 30 percent off at Amazon while you can.  

