Amazon Quietly Launched a New Section Packed with Colorful Sandals for Spring
Now that spring is here, it's time to pack away your heavy winter boots until next year. If you're looking to swap them with lighter footwear that's as bright as the new season, we suggest heading to Amazon.
Just in time for the warm weather, the retailer launched a section that's packed with colorful spring sandals. Whether you're looking for comfortable slides for casual outings or strappy heels for formal occasions, you can take your pick from all kinds of vibrant sandals at different price points. Even better, the curation features sandals from popular brands, including Tory Buch, Teva, Steve Madden, and more.
Shop 10 Colorful Spring Sandals on Amazon
The section has a slew of comfortable sandals, including the popular Teva Women's Hurricane XLT Sport Sandal. Designed to support you on uneven terrain, the durable sandals have a cushiony footbed and a rubber outsole. They're great for trekking through rocky rivers, hiking up dirt trails, walking on sandy beaches — really, any outing that requires lots of walking. Many shoppers also use them for everyday wear, whether they're walking their dog or running errands.
For dressier occasions, opt for heeled sandals, like the Steve Madden Women's Lilah Sandal. The square toe sandals feature a 3-inch block heel, a rubber sole, and two cushioned straps — meaning you won't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Shoppers say the "comfy and cute" heels are easy to dress up or down.
If you prefer more straps, check out The Drop Women's Amelie Heeled Sandals that have crisscross straps and a strap across the toes. According to customers, the smooth faux leather sandals, which have a padded footbed, are "extremely comfortable" and "easy to walk in." They come in seven colors, some of which include hot pink, lime, red, and gold.
Add a pop of color to your outfits, and shop colorful spring sandals at Amazon. But first, check out more of our favorites ahead.
