Need a Break from Your White Sneakers? This New Amazon Storefront Is Packed with Comfy and Colorful Shoes

If you're looking for a shoe with a pop of color to get you through an exercise, then consider the Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe. They're backed by more than 2,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who claim they're "the most comfortable running shoes" and said they offer the most support compared to other brands. The best feature the shoes have to offer? They have a flexible outsole and sock-like fit that moves with your foot instead of rubbing and causing blisters.