Need a Break from Your White Sneakers? This New Amazon Storefront Is Packed with Comfy and Colorful Shoes

You’ll see brands like Adidas, Asics, New Balance, and more
By Carly Kulzer April 13, 2022 07:17 AM
Tired of white sneakers? 

Well, Amazon's new storefront has exactly what you're looking for. The virtual shelves are stocked with nothing but multicolor shoes featuring soft pastels and bright neon colors from popular brands like Adidas, New Balance, Asics, and Reebok, which are known for comfort and style. 

The storefront has a variety of shoes ideal for both exercise and everyday streetwear, so we rounded up the best options you can shop for as little as $52. The shoes are each backed by several five-star ratings and are available in tons of other color combinations aside from the ones you'll see on our list. 

Plus, most of them are part of the try before you buy program too, which means you can test run the sneakers for seven days. This perk is only available to those with a Prime membership

Colorful Shoes on Amazon

In case you forgot, '70s styles made a major comeback last year and we don't see the trend going away anytime soon, especially with flared jeans becoming increasingly popular. The Reebok Women's Classic Legacy Sneaker is the one pair of shoes you need to complete any '70s-inspired outfit. The best part is they'll fit right in with athleisure and casual wear, and they're incredibly comfortable thanks to the cushioned outsole. The sneakers might look chunky, but they're actually super lightweight, according to shoppers

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Reebok Women's Classic Legacy Sneaker, $63.62–$89.99; amazon.com

If you're looking for a shoe with a pop of color to get you through an exercise, then consider the Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe. They're backed by more than 2,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who claim they're "the most comfortable running shoes" and said they offer the most support compared to other brands. The best feature the shoes have to offer? They have a flexible outsole and sock-like fit that moves with your foot instead of rubbing and causing blisters. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe, $120.59–$125.99; amazon.com

We're not saying you should completely ditch your white sneakers because they really do go with everything, but changing things up never hurts. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the colorful sneakers you could add to your shoe collection. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 25 Running Shoe, $139.95; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Reebok Women's Royal Dashonic 2 Sneaker, $52–$63.95; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker, $64.99–$99.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Salomon Sonic 4 Confidence Trail Running Shoes, $61.84–93.94; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Asics Women's GT-1000 10 Running Shoes, $83.96–$99.95; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sorel Women's Kinetic RNEGD Lace Shoes, $68–$134.44; amazon.com

