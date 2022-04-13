Shop

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is on Secret Sale for 72 Hours Only

This would be a wise investment
By Jennifer Chan April 13, 2022 03:07 PM
If Jennifer Lopez likes it — well, we do, too. In this case, we're talking about the famous Coach Tabby Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag, a cute, plush purse that the star endorsed in a brand campaign and all over social media just last year. 

This particular designer handbag is classic and versatile, featuring sumptuous Napa leather fabrication, an elegant shape, gold-tone hardware, and smart details like a foldover flap, and interior organizational pockets. Sounds like it costs a fortune, right? Not if you know where to look

If you've been eyeing this pretty purse ever since J.Lo posed with it on Instagram, you're now in luck. For a limited time only, Rue La La has it on sale in a few fresh colors, which means you should stop what you're doing and add one (or two) to cart right away. 

The Coach Tabby bag is currently marked down to $316 for the smaller mustard yellow style, which is a nice break from its original price of $395. Or, if you're interested in the slightly larger shape, you can scoop up the Tabby in a dark green or a rich red for $399 (originally $495). If you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, consider your work done with this one.

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Tabby Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag, $315.99 (orig. $395); ruelala.com

As with all things on Rue La La, these secret sales are only valid for about 72 hours, and inventory is already quite sparse at the time of writing. To access the savings, you'll need to create an account with your email address (it takes mere seconds). We strongly advise checking in on the site often so that you never miss a designer deal.

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Tabby Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag, $399.99 (orig. $495); ruelala.com

While we're big fans of the aforementioned Tabby bag — we're suckers for that puffy padded leather — there's truly something for everyone at this Coach sale. We rounded up a few more of our favorite deals below, so don't delay and shop this online flash sale before it ends on April 14.

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Tabby Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag, $399.99 (orig. $495); ruelala.com

The Best Coach Deals on Rue La La

