Nordstrom Quietly Put So Many Face Masks on Sale for Up to 65% Off

There's one thing that we can always count on Nordstrom for: incredible deals. So far this year, the retailer already wowed us by discounting Meghan Markle's go-to sneakers and slashing prices on more than 18,000 items at once in its winter sale — but the impressive bargains don't stop there.
Nordstrom just quietly discounted so many fashionable and functional cloth face masks, including Coach and Steve Madden designs for up to 65 percent off. Coach's non-medical reusable mask obviously looks great thanks to its stylish camo design, but it also comes with several comfortable features that make it stand out, like adjustable ear loops and soft cotton material. You'll be able to look good, feel good, and stay protected in this Coach covering. Typically it's $18, but today you can snag it for half off.
This secret sale also knocked down the prices of Nordstrom's very own face masks (you might remember that they could hardly stay in stock this summer). The reusable four-packs are great for families or those who want to be able to safely mask up without having to run the washing machine every day of the week. The ear loop and tie combination is also beneficial, as it keeps the face covering secure and in place even while on the go.
For the fashionista, Madewell's three-packs of printed cloth masks — from cheetah to checkered — are now just under $15. This 40 percent markdown will get you a few masks that are as stylish as they are safe. Each three-layer mask includes a filter and ear loops to ensure an appropriate and protective fit. Another cute option comes from Monte, whose three-pack of coverings is 60 percent off; the polka dot and floral designs are as eye-catching as the price drop.
There are so many more face mask deals to shop at Nordstrom right now, and you can find 10 of the best below. Getting a fashionable piece at a great price that'll also keep you safe? Now that's the 2021 trifecta.
Buy It! Steve Madden Adult Knit Face Mask, $6 (orig. $14.99); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Brixton Adult Face Mask, $7.50 (orig. $12.50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Pleated Knit Face Masks in Knit Star, $7 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Outdoor Research Essential Adult Face Mask Kit, $15 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Herschel Supply Co Fitted Face Mask, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Coach Wild Beast Adult Face Mask, $9 (orig. $18); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks in Solid Knit, $7 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Pleated Knit Face Masks in Black Combo, $18.75 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell 3-Pack Assorted Adjustable Adult Face Masks, $14.40 (orig. $24); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Monte Assorted 3-Pack Adult Pleated Face Masks, $14 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com