These 'Luxurious and Versatile' Convertible Backpack Purses Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

Finding the perfect bag for everyday use that can hold all of your necessities and fits in with your overall aesthetic can be a challenge. Leave it to Amazon shoppers, though, to uncover backpacks and purses that happen to be convertible — and leave it to us to tell you when they're on sale.



Shoppers can't get enough of Cluci's backpacks and purses, earning the faux leather, convertible bags thousands of five-star ratings. They feature removable and adjustable straps, which means the bags can be worn in multiple ways, making them great for travel, school, work, and even as diaper bags. Plus, they come in dozens of color options, prompting some to stock up on the bags in different colors for different occasions. Even better? Five popular styles are up to 40 percent off.

Cluci Backpacks and Purses on Sale at Amazon

The brand's sleek take on the hobo bag marries the structure of a stylish shoulder bag with the haul-it-all capacity of an oversized tote. It's roomy enough to carry a laptop, a cosmetics case, and even a compact umbrella. It's available in eight colors and right now, it's marked down to just $31 thanks to a coupon.

Reviewers have praised the bag's included pouch for keeping smaller items organized and the soft feel of the faux leather material. "This is an awesome purse," one shopper wrote. "The matching pouch is perfect for all the miscellaneous items I usually toss in my bag, [it] has great quality stitching, [and] I highly recommend for yourself or as a gift."

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Hobo Bag, $30.77 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a bag that can be styled in different ways, this convertible option has a removable short shoulder strap, so it can be worn hands-free as a backpack or over the shoulder as a purse. It has a ton of different compartments and pockets to safely hold everything from laptops to water bottles and is available in 18 colors. Many reviewers with kids have noted how useful this style is for family outings or as a stylish diaper bag.

"Seriously the cutest backpack and goes with everything. [It] makes me feel so much more put together!" said one shopper.

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack Purse, $35.99–$44.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Perfect for school or travel, this bag style's main compartment opens from the back to reveal the capacity for a laptop, books, and other daily essentials. It has a more streamlined front than the previous style, with a single zipper-closed pocket flanked by two side pockets. The backpack is available in a whopping 42 color options, which one five-star reviewer has taken advantage of.

"I am obsessed with these backpack purses! I now have one for every season," they wrote. On sale starting at just $29, it's one of the best deals in the group.

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Shoulder Backpack Purse, $28.99–$53.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

An added tassel detail at this convertible backpack's front sets it apart from the other Cluci bags. It, too, has plenty of room for electronics and reading material, plus compartments that zip closed as well as open slot pockets for easy access. It's no wonder the bag has racked up more than 11,000 five-star ratings and is Amazon's best-selling fashion backpack handbag.

One shopper deemed the bag "luxurious and versatile" and added, "One thing that set this apart — other than it being the most beautiful one I could find on Amazon — is that the pockets for bottles stretch to accommodate many sizes."

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack Purse with Tassel, $36.79–$55.19 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

For anyone who wants easy access to essentials without having to open the main compartment, this bookbag purse is for you. The bag's front features two sizes of zipper-closed compartments and a lock buckle pocket. It comes in 13 colors, including leopard prints and colorblocked styles, that are now up to 40 percent off.

One shopper called the bag "good for travel," while another five-star reviewer said they were "impressed" after buying this bag as a gift for their girlfriend. "[The] genuine synthetic leather has a nice feel and [is] soft to the touch. Looks even better in person," they shared. "All her work friends loved her new bag; highly recommend!"

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Convertible Bookbag Purse, $35.99–$45.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a bag that can hold, well, what feels like everything for day-to-day use, you'll want to check out a Cluci backpack or purse while select styles are on sale now at Amazon.

