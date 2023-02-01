These 'Luxurious and Versatile' Convertible Backpack Purses Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

“I’m obsessed — I have one for every season”

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cluci Bag Sale Roundup
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Finding the perfect bag for everyday use that can hold all of your necessities and fits in with your overall aesthetic can be a challenge. Leave it to Amazon shoppers, though, to uncover backpacks and purses that happen to be convertible — and leave it to us to tell you when they're on sale.

Shoppers can't get enough of Cluci's backpacks and purses, earning the faux leather, convertible bags thousands of five-star ratings. They feature removable and adjustable straps, which means the bags can be worn in multiple ways, making them great for travel, school, work, and even as diaper bags. Plus, they come in dozens of color options, prompting some to stock up on the bags in different colors for different occasions. Even better? Five popular styles are up to 40 percent off.

Cluci Backpacks and Purses on Sale at Amazon

The brand's sleek take on the hobo bag marries the structure of a stylish shoulder bag with the haul-it-all capacity of an oversized tote. It's roomy enough to carry a laptop, a cosmetics case, and even a compact umbrella. It's available in eight colors and right now, it's marked down to just $31 thanks to a coupon.

Reviewers have praised the bag's included pouch for keeping smaller items organized and the soft feel of the faux leather material. "This is an awesome purse," one shopper wrote. "The matching pouch is perfect for all the miscellaneous items I usually toss in my bag, [it] has great quality stitching, [and] I highly recommend for yourself or as a gift."

Cluci Bag Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Hobo Bag, $30.77 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a bag that can be styled in different ways, this convertible option has a removable short shoulder strap, so it can be worn hands-free as a backpack or over the shoulder as a purse. It has a ton of different compartments and pockets to safely hold everything from laptops to water bottles and is available in 18 colors. Many reviewers with kids have noted how useful this style is for family outings or as a stylish diaper bag.

"Seriously the cutest backpack and goes with everything. [It] makes me feel so much more put together!" said one shopper.

Cluci Bag Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack Purse, $35.99–$44.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Perfect for school or travel, this bag style's main compartment opens from the back to reveal the capacity for a laptop, books, and other daily essentials. It has a more streamlined front than the previous style, with a single zipper-closed pocket flanked by two side pockets. The backpack is available in a whopping 42 color options, which one five-star reviewer has taken advantage of.

"I am obsessed with these backpack purses! I now have one for every season," they wrote. On sale starting at just $29, it's one of the best deals in the group.

Cluci Bag Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Shoulder Backpack Purse, $28.99–$53.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

An added tassel detail at this convertible backpack's front sets it apart from the other Cluci bags. It, too, has plenty of room for electronics and reading material, plus compartments that zip closed as well as open slot pockets for easy access. It's no wonder the bag has racked up more than 11,000 five-star ratings and is Amazon's best-selling fashion backpack handbag.

One shopper deemed the bag "luxurious and versatile" and added, "One thing that set this apart — other than it being the most beautiful one I could find on Amazon — is that the pockets for bottles stretch to accommodate many sizes."

Cluci Bag Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack Purse with Tassel, $36.79–$55.19 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

For anyone who wants easy access to essentials without having to open the main compartment, this bookbag purse is for you. The bag's front features two sizes of zipper-closed compartments and a lock buckle pocket. It comes in 13 colors, including leopard prints and colorblocked styles, that are now up to 40 percent off.

One shopper called the bag "good for travel," while another five-star reviewer said they were "impressed" after buying this bag as a gift for their girlfriend. "[The] genuine synthetic leather has a nice feel and [is] soft to the touch. Looks even better in person," they shared. "All her work friends loved her new bag; highly recommend!"

Cluci Bag Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Vegan Leather Convertible Bookbag Purse, $35.99–$45.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a bag that can hold, well, what feels like everything for day-to-day use, you'll want to check out a Cluci backpack or purse while select styles are on sale now at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Wayfair Furniture Sale tout
Wayfair's Enormous Furniture Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 70% Off, but Only for a Limited Time
Versed Bubble Headband + Cleansing Balm Tout
The Internet-Famous Headband That Sold Out in 24 Hours Is Back in Stock — and Comes with a Cleansing Balm, Too
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Whoa! Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now
Related Articles
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Whoa! Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now
Hilary Duff Zip-Up Sweater tout
Hilary Duff's Cozy Zip-Up Sweater Is a Practical Choice for Getting Ready in the Morning
Bedhead Pajamas Valentine's Day Tout
My Mom Gives Me These Super Soft Pajamas Every Christmas, so Now I'm Giving Them to Her for Valentine's Day
Kate Middleton Pink Sweater and Coat Tout
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on the Barbiecore Trend Is Elegant and Easy to Copy
AirEssentials Crewneck Tout
Spanx Just Expanded Its Supremely Soft Loungewear Collection with a New Sweatshirt That's Bound to Sell Out Soon
Zappos Outerwear Sale Tout
Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including The North Face and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off
Amazon Leggings tout
These 'Buttery Soft' Amazon Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Under $8 Apiece
Moerdeng Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket
Shoppers Call This Ski Jacket with Loads of Smart Features 'Perfectly Warm' — and It's on Sale for Under $50
Chrissy Teigen Lantern Sleeve Cardigan tout
Chrissy Teigen Is the Latest Celeb to Wear the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Amazon Shoppers Have Been Raving About This 'Fuzzy and Warm' Half-Zip Sweatshirt That's on Sale Right Now
Amazon Member Deals Roundup
The 50 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
The Adorable Pajamas Kylie Jenner's Son Wore in His Instagram Debut Are Available on Amazon for Under $50
Jessica Alba Tout
Jessica Alba Put a Colorful Spin on the Y2K Pants Trend Worn by Everyone from Kate Middleton to Kylie Jenner
Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra tout
Shoppers Say This Wireless Champion Sports Bra Is Their Go-To for 'Comfort All Day Long,' and It's Up to 48% Off
Jennifer Garner Leg Warmers tout
Jennifer Garner Channeled Jane Fonda in an Instagram Workout Video with This '80s Staple
Christie Brinkley/Instagram
Christie Brinkley's Been Wearing This Elegant Yet Comfy Dress Style on Repeat