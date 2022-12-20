Claw Clips Are the Nostalgic Hair Accessory Everyone Returned to This Year, and These Picks Start at Just $3

 You can even stuff some of these in stockings if you order soon

By
Cai Cramer

Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice.

Published on December 20, 2022 11:00 PM

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers Tout
Photo: Baublebar / Cider / Lululemon

If anything has the power to instantly transform a bad hair day into a good one, it's a claw clip.

The '90s accessory has once again solidified itself as a staple when it comes to creating those elusively effortless updos, and they're small enough to be the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your to-gift list.

Elegant half-updos are shockingly easy to achieve with a simple twist of the hair and a claw clip to secure it in place, so there's no need to suffer from scalp-pulling rubber bands and the inevitable mid-day headaches they bring. And claw clips aren't just comfortable and convenient — they're also just really cute. Hailey Bieber has been spotted sporting a claw clip doing everything from running errands to casually hanging out with her loved ones to walking the red carpet. The easy accessory has even crowned the heads of royals like Meghan Markle. It's an easy and fashionable way to sweep the hair up off your face, so it's no wonder it's the hot accessory of the moment.

Whether you opt for an accessory with a tortoiseshell print or one smothered in rhinestones, you can find claw clips that go with every style. And if you think that a claw clip wouldn't work with your dressy holiday attire, you might just change your mind — this velvet bow clip from Baublebar is the perfect festive touch and looks way more expensive than the $3 it's going for right now.

Shop Claw Hair Clips

Large grippy clips, like this one from lululemon, are also great for pulling hair back during a workout and make an excellent addition to your loved one's gym bag. The luxe color options include opalescent white and a classic coffee bean brown, and every clip is embossed with the lululemon logo.

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers
Lululemon

Buy It! lululemon Large Claw Hair Clip, $22; lululemon.com

Calling all astrology-obsessed shoppers! These big, sparkling golden claw clips feature a personalized dangling zodiac symbol, and there's one for every trendsetter on your to-gift list. The 14K gold-plated zodiac charms are encrusted with crystals to add a glittering touch to a heavenly up 'do.

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers
Fraiser Sterling

Buy It! Big Effing Clip in Golden Sun Sign, $20 (orig. $34); frasiersterling.com

With so many styles to choose from at prices starting at just $3, stylish claw clips might just be one of the best stocking stuffers yet. Keep on scrolling to see claw clips for every budget and taste, And be sure to add them to your virtual cart ASAP to get these in time to gift them to your loved ones this holiday. Don't forget to gift a few to yourself, too.

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers
Baublebar

Buy It! Hayden Velvet Bow Hair Claw Clip, $3.20 with code BB204 (orig. $10); baublebar.com

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers
Cider

Buy It! Cider Decor Hair Claw, $8; shopcider.com

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers
Baublebar

Buy It! Baublebar Amanda Tortoise Gemstone Hair Claw Clip, $4 with code BB20$5 (orig. $10); baublebar.com

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers
Carbon38

Buy It! Emi Jay Big Effing Clip, $34; carbon38.com

Claw Clips Stocking Stuffers
Cider

Buy It! Cider Solid Fluffy Hair Claw , $4; shopcider.com

