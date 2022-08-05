These Flip-Flops with Over 17,000 Five-Star Reviews Are a 'Dream' to Wear, and They're on Sale Now

“I have foot problems and pain with my left [foot] and these feel like heaven”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others.

Published on August 5, 2022 02:15 PM

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals
Photo: Amazon

With summer still hot and sticky, it might be time to accept it and try to make the most of the rest of the season. And what better way to enjoy it than to make sure you're as comfortable as possible at all times?

If warm-weather footwear is keeping you from staying comfortable this season, make the upgrade you deserve. These Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops are the number one best-selling wedge sandal option on Amazon for a reason — and they're also an amazing deal right now, with price cuts up to 56 percent on a range of colors and sizes.

They're made with all-day comfort in mind: The soles are designed with multiple layers of shock-absorbing, cushioning foam that bounces back with each step and stays supportive all day, no matter how much you're on your feet.

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops in Black, $29.99–$33 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Even so, they're extremely lightweight, so you can feel like you're free to move with total ease. The strappy flip-flop design holds your foot firmly in place while still being easy to slip on and off. They're available in sizes 5–12 in whole sizes only, and reviewers recommend that if you tend to be on the cusp of two sizes or wear a half size, you should opt for the lower size option.

The reviewer-fave sandals come in a whopping 36 colors and patterns, everything from your favorite neutrals that'll match every 'fit, to bold picks like peach, lime, and aqua that'll make sure you stand out at the pool. And the best news? Almost every shade is majorly discounted.

More than 17,200 five-star reviews attest to the "dream" that are these flip-flops, so it's safe to say wearers are obsessed. One raved, "I have foot problems and pain with my left [foot] and these feel like heaven, like walking on air. I will definitely be buying these in more colors!"

People who have long been hunting for comfy shoes are finally sold. "I've gone through countless pairs of athletic brand flip-flops with memory foam that are usually fairly comfortable initially, but wear out rather quickly," another reviewer wrote. "These sandals I can wear for hours! So comfortable."

The other running theme from reviewers? Buying them again and again in more colors. "I am writing this review for a pair Clarks that I bought three years ago (I have since bought [six] more pairs). The pair that are three years old are still holding up strong," attested one reviewer.

If you're ready to make your feet happy, head to Amazon and pick up a pair of Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops for yourself while they're still so heavily discounted.

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops in Peach, $32.10–$39.02 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops in Navy, $32.92–$33 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops in Blush, $34.20–$39.99 (orig. $55); amazon.com

