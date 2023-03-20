Cindy Crawford Danced in the Rain Wearing the Practical and Stylish Jacket Style We Need for Spring

If it's going to be raining, you might as well be dancing in it, according to Cindy Crawford.

In a new Instagram post, the actress braved the elements using an umbrella and a $655 anorak raincoat from Le Superbe.

With spring just days away, it's only going to get rainier from here. Having some waterproof boots and a rain jacket on hand will keep you warm and dry, and Crawford's anorak style coat is perfect for this time of year. Typically made with water- and wind-resistant fabric, anorak raincoats help lock out moisture and generally feature a hooded, hip-length silhouette for full coverage. Plus, you can totally dance in them, as Crawford proves.

Stay warm and dry this spring with these customer-loved anorak style raincoats below. Bonus: They start at just $38.

Lightweight Rain Jackets Inspired by Cindy Crawford

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get an anorak raincoat. This lightweight jacket by Bloggerlove is on sale for just $50, and it looks so similar to the one Crawford was dancing in. Made of a high-density polyester and spandex blend, the raincoat has a long silhouette, falling below the hips, and it even has a detachable hat that can be zipped on and off.

The lightweight jacket also has a striped lining that adds warmth, making it perfect for transition weather. You'll also find two spacious pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist for a flattering fit.

Amazon

Buy It! Bloggerlove Lightweight Rain Jacket, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

You can get in on this trend for even less at Amazon with the Avoogue Long Raincoat, which goes for under $40. The lightweight jacket is made of a durable, water-resistant polyester, and it's longer in the back to protect your lower body from getting wet while sitting at a bus stop or on a bike.

Like the jacket above, this popular option has a cinched waist and an adjustable drawstring for a flattering fit, helping to enhance your shape. "This is perfect if you live in a rainy region but not necessarily frigid weather," one five-star reviewer said. "It even has its own carrying bag."

Amazon

Buy It! Avoogue Long Raincoat, $37.96; amazon.com

It's such a myth that you can't look good while it's raining — Everlane's ReNew Anorak jacket proves just that. The anorak raincoat features a spacious hood, long sleeves, and a high-low dolphin hem with its protective silhouette. A double-zip front, plus easy snap enclosures, ensure you stay bundled up when needed.

A hidden drawcord means you can wear it loose or cinch the waist for a more defined look, and to top it off, the coat is made from 100 percent recycled materials and derived from 14 plastic water bottles — stylish, functional, and sustainable, you love to see it. Snag it in classic black or chic army green.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The ReNew Anorak, $128; everlane.com

Rain or shine, stay dry and shop more lightweight anorak raincoats inspired by Cindy Crawford's rainy-day style below.

Amazon

Buy It! SaphiRose Long Hooded Raincoat, $59.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi's Women's Cinch Waist Anorak Rain Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ilse Jacobsen Rain Slicker, $189; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.