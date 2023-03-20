Cindy Crawford Danced in the Rain Wearing the Practical and Stylish Jacket Style We Need for Spring

Hers is $655, but similar anorak raincoats start at just $38

Published on March 20, 2023 09:00 AM

Cindy Crawford Anorak Rain Coat TOUT
Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington

If it's going to be raining, you might as well be dancing in it, according to Cindy Crawford.

In a new Instagram post, the actress braved the elements using an umbrella and a $655 anorak raincoat from Le Superbe.

With spring just days away, it's only going to get rainier from here. Having some waterproof boots and a rain jacket on hand will keep you warm and dry, and Crawford's anorak style coat is perfect for this time of year. Typically made with water- and wind-resistant fabric, anorak raincoats help lock out moisture and generally feature a hooded, hip-length silhouette for full coverage. Plus, you can totally dance in them, as Crawford proves.

Stay warm and dry this spring with these customer-loved anorak style raincoats below. Bonus: They start at just $38.

Lightweight Rain Jackets Inspired by Cindy Crawford

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get an anorak raincoat. This lightweight jacket by Bloggerlove is on sale for just $50, and it looks so similar to the one Crawford was dancing in. Made of a high-density polyester and spandex blend, the raincoat has a long silhouette, falling below the hips, and it even has a detachable hat that can be zipped on and off.

The lightweight jacket also has a striped lining that adds warmth, making it perfect for transition weather. You'll also find two spacious pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist for a flattering fit.

Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat
Amazon

Buy It! Bloggerlove Lightweight Rain Jacket, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

You can get in on this trend for even less at Amazon with the Avoogue Long Raincoat, which goes for under $40. The lightweight jacket is made of a durable, water-resistant polyester, and it's longer in the back to protect your lower body from getting wet while sitting at a bus stop or on a bike.

Like the jacket above, this popular option has a cinched waist and an adjustable drawstring for a flattering fit, helping to enhance your shape. "This is perfect if you live in a rainy region but not necessarily frigid weather," one five-star reviewer said. "It even has its own carrying bag."

Avoogue Women's Long Raincoat
Amazon

Buy It! Avoogue Long Raincoat, $37.96; amazon.com

It's such a myth that you can't look good while it's raining — Everlane's ReNew Anorak jacket proves just that. The anorak raincoat features a spacious hood, long sleeves, and a high-low dolphin hem with its protective silhouette. A double-zip front, plus easy snap enclosures, ensure you stay bundled up when needed.

A hidden drawcord means you can wear it loose or cinch the waist for a more defined look, and to top it off, the coat is made from 100 percent recycled materials and derived from 14 plastic water bottles — stylish, functional, and sustainable, you love to see it. Snag it in classic black or chic army green.

The ReNew Anorak
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The ReNew Anorak, $128; everlane.com

Rain or shine, stay dry and shop more lightweight anorak raincoats inspired by Cindy Crawford's rainy-day style below.

Women's Long Hooded Rain Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! SaphiRose Long Hooded Raincoat, $59.99; amazon.com

Women's Cinch Waist Anorak Rain Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi's Women's Cinch Waist Anorak Rain Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Rain Slicker
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ilse Jacobsen Rain Slicker, $189; nordstrom.com

