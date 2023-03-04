Celebs Like Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Keep Wearing Blazers, and This Amazon Best-Seller Is Under $60

Blazers have pretty much become as much of a staple as, say, a pair of jeans in the wardrobes of Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff, and more stars.

Unlike celebrities, though, you might not have hundreds of dollars to shell out for knockout outerwear. But we can find similar styles that prevent our bank accounts from taking a massive hit. One good one we recently discovered? The Cicy Bell Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer.

Not only does it have over 11,000 five-star ratings, but it's also currently the best-seller on the Women's Blazers & Suit Jackets charts on Amazon. And usually, you have to dish out $71 for the piece, but today, you can get it for just $58.

Here's the blazer breakdown: The exterior fabric is a combination of polyester, rayon, and spandex, while the interior has a full polyester liner. Because of the material, one shopper said that it "holds its structure without being too stiff" and that it has a "nice amount of stretch."

It has two front lapels, two real pockets, and a button to keep it open or closed. Many shoppers noted that the jacket was wrinkled and creased upon arrival, but after using a steamer or iron, it was good to go. There are 21 colors to choose from, including timeless options, like black and white, and more seasonal hues, like light green and bright blue — ahem, easy holiday outfits!

The blazer is available in sizes XS to XXL, and if you like a fitted look, reviewers suggest going for a smaller size. But according to another shopper, "If you're planning on layering long sleeve shirts under this, you're going to want to size up."

One five-star reviewer applauded its quality, saying, "Amazon clothing can be hit or miss with the fabric and fit, but this blazer is a HIT!" They added, "They could have priced it twice as high and I still would have said it was worth it."

Another customer raved that it was a "great looking jacket," before adding, "This little blazer is just perfect." A third shopper, who already owns it in two colors, noted: "This is a great classic, versatile, and budget-friendly blazer." They even mentioned that they're considering grabbing a third.

Blazers are easy to style, because you can throw it on top of literally any outfit combo (and they're not just for the office). We've seen Hudson wear one casually with jeans and a white tee, and Teigen dress one up with a slip dress and knee-high boots, but you can style it any which way you want.

Head to Amazon now to score the Cicy Bell Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer while it's on sale.

