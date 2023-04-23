Amazon Shoppers Love This Blouse That's 'Great for Work' and 'True to Size,' and It's Up to 46% Off

“It's a nice top that I can wear casually with a pair of jeans shorts or under a dress coat as business attire”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 23, 2023 11:00 PM

Cicibird blouse TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Spring is upon us, which means we can finally swap out sweaters and coats for long dresses and breezy blouses. If you're running low on any of the aforementioned staples, don't worry: Amazon is teeming with deals on must-have items to add to your spring wardrobe.

Start by grabbing the CiCibird Button-Down Blouse, which is currently up to 46 percent off. The blouse, which is woven out of 100 percent chiffon, is sure to keep you cool during the warmer months. It's outfitted with a drawstring closure at the center, creating an adorable peplum effect. Complete with short sleeves and buttons down the front, the loose-fitting top is sure to go with just about anything, whether you pair it with denim shorts or dress it up with trousers.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of solid colors and prints, including red, army green, and blue floral, all of which are available in sizes XS through 4X. Tons of reviewers have weighed in on sizing, explaining that it fits as expected, so your best bet is to opt for your normal size. And when it's time to clean the blouse, just toss it in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

CiCiBird Womens Button Down Blouses Casual Peplum Summer Tops Dressy Chiffon Work Blouse
Amazon

Buy It! CiCibird Button-Down Blouse in Sapphire Blue, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the blouse a five-star rating, with users calling it "business casual A+," "feminine and flattering," and "great for work." One user said, "I'm going back for another color and ordering one for my daughter too," while another added: "It's a nice top that I can wear casually with a pair of jean shorts or under a dress coat as business attire."

Even teachers rave about the blouse, with one adding that they "absolutely love this top." They explained that it's "comfortable" and "true to size," adding that they're "going to purchase more in different colors." They finished off by saying, "I'm always looking for comfortable and cute clothing to wear. Love this shirt so much."

CiCiBird Womens Button Down Blouses Casual Peplum Summer Tops Dressy Chiffon Work Blouse
Amazon

Buy It! CiCibird Button-Down Blouse in Apricot, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the CiCibird Button-Down Blouse while it's up to 46 percent off.

