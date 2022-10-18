Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, and More Celebs Have Proven That This Simple Accessory Never Goes Out of Style

A pair of chunky hoops can elevate any look

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on October 18, 2022 08:00 PM

Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram; Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

It's a fact: Hoop earrings are one of the easiest ways to instantly elevate any outfit.

After all, celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, and Jennifer Lopez have all proven that a pair of hoop earrings really never goes out of style and can work with so many different outfits. But it's not just any type of hoops; they're all currently favoring a chunkier style that feels more modern than your traditional hoop earring.

Going from a workout to lunch? Clip on a pair post-workout to bump your athleisure look up a notch. Similarly, they're guaranteed to add a touch of elegance to a little black dress look for date night. Take Witherspoon, who styled her golden accessories with a black and white polka dot dress and a simple cardigan sweater for dinner. Duff paired hers with jeans, a satin top, and some layered necklaces for a Cabo vacation. And J.Lo's thick gold hoops were featured in a recent selfie where she sported a casual black zip-up.

If your earrings collection can use an upgrade, it's time to add some chunky hoops to the mix. We rounded up some noteworthy styles, with prices starting at just $14.

Shop Chunky Hoops, Starting at $14

No matter your budget, hoop earrings are a timeless accessory. Take these lightweight, hollow, gold-toned hoop earrings from Gorjana. The $75 earrings are made with 18K gold plated brass, 1/4-inch wide, and feature a comfortable backing so you don't have to worry about the hoops slipping out of your ears.

If you're looking to spend a little less on your first pair of chunky hoops, there's a pair at Amazon from Pavoi that is going for just $14. The earrings have racked up more than 31,000 perfect ratings from shoppers and are available in rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold. And if you're hesitant that the chunky hoops might be too heavy, one impressed shopper shared, "These earrings are so lightweight and beautiful. I forget when I'm wearing them because they are so comfortable!"

As you can see, the must-have piece of jewelry is one that you'll get a lot of wear out of.

Chunky hoops can be easily styled alone as a statement piece, but you can also mix and match them with other jewelry from your drawer. Pro tip: Think of gold and silver metals as interchangeable. They also look just as elegant with your hair down or up in a low bun.

To snag your new go-to pair of everyday earrings, shop our top picks, below.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Celebs Wearing Chunky Hoops
Gorjana

Buy It! Gorjana Lou Statement Hoops, $75; gorjana.com

Celebs Wearing Chunky Hoops
BaubleBar

Buy It! Baublebar Dalilah Medium Hoops, $42; baublebar.com

Celebs Wearing Chunky Hoops
Amazon

Buy It! Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops, $13.95; amazon.com

Celebs Wearing Chunky Hoops
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Chunky Large Hoop Earrings, $32; madewell.com

Celebs Wearing Chunky Hoops
Nordstrom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Chunky Tube Hoop Earrings, $58; nordstrom.com

Celebs Wearing Chunky Hoops
Gorjana

Buy It! Gorjana Crew Hoops, $50; gorjana.com

