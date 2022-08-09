Amazon Shoppers Say This Babydoll Dress Is as 'Cute as a Button,' and It's Up to 59% Off Now

Even though we've hit the month of August, it doesn't mean this has to be the end of summer. In fact, there's still plenty of time to throw on your favorite swimsuit, spend copious hours at the beach, and slip into a cute sundress for dinner. And if you happen to be searching for a few new dresses to add to your collection, there are plenty on sale at Amazon right now.

Consider the Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress, which is currently up to 59 percent off. The top-rated dress is woven from 100 percent rayon, making it a super soft and comfortable piece to wear. It's designed with short, ruffled sleeves, a crew neck, and a ruffle hem, plus it hits above the knee. The dress is versatile enough to wear for just about any summertime event, whether you're heading to a party, going out for brunch, or even just wearing it in the office.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors and prints, including blue floral, ginger, and black plaid, all of which are available in sizes XS-XL. When you're ready to clean the dress, make sure to hand wash it and line dry. Plus, this dress is super affordable — with prices as little as $15 — so don't wait to grab it before summer is over.

Amazon

Buy It! Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress, $15.98–$31.98 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com

The babydoll dress has earned over 1,800 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who call it "cute as a button," "so comfortable," and their "new favorite" dress. One user wrote that they loved it so much that they "will be buying [it] in more colors," while another shared: "I can't count the number of compliments I've gotten on this."

Amazon

A third five-star reviewer said, "I get compliments every time I wear this dress." They explained that they "needed an easy summer outfit that didn't cling to my body and let me breathe," and wrote that this fit the bill. They finished off by adding: "I want more dresses like this. I love how feminine it is."

Head to Amazon to snag the Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress while it's up to 59 percent off.

Amazon

