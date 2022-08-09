People.com Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Shoppers Say This Babydoll Dress Is as 'Cute as a Button,' and It's Up to 59% Off Now “I can’t count the number of compliments I’ve gotten on this” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Even though we've hit the month of August, it doesn't mean this has to be the end of summer. In fact, there's still plenty of time to throw on your favorite swimsuit, spend copious hours at the beach, and slip into a cute sundress for dinner. And if you happen to be searching for a few new dresses to add to your collection, there are plenty on sale at Amazon right now. Consider the Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress, which is currently up to 59 percent off. The top-rated dress is woven from 100 percent rayon, making it a super soft and comfortable piece to wear. It's designed with short, ruffled sleeves, a crew neck, and a ruffle hem, plus it hits above the knee. The dress is versatile enough to wear for just about any summertime event, whether you're heading to a party, going out for brunch, or even just wearing it in the office. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors and prints, including blue floral, ginger, and black plaid, all of which are available in sizes XS-XL. When you're ready to clean the dress, make sure to hand wash it and line dry. Plus, this dress is super affordable — with prices as little as $15 — so don't wait to grab it before summer is over. Amazon Buy It! Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress, $15.98–$31.98 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The babydoll dress has earned over 1,800 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who call it "cute as a button," "so comfortable," and their "new favorite" dress. One user wrote that they loved it so much that they "will be buying [it] in more colors," while another shared: "I can't count the number of compliments I've gotten on this." Amazon Buy It! Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress, $15–$31.98 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com A third five-star reviewer said, "I get compliments every time I wear this dress." They explained that they "needed an easy summer outfit that didn't cling to my body and let me breathe," and wrote that this fit the bill. They finished off by adding: "I want more dresses like this. I love how feminine it is." Head to Amazon to snag the Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress while it's up to 59 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Chuanqi Floral Printed Babydoll Dress, $16.98 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.