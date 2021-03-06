Amazon Shoppers Say They’re ‘Practically Living’ in These High-Waisted Bike Shorts, and They’re Under $10

If you've ever shopped for athleisure staples like yoga pants and bike shorts, you know that some brands can get pretty expensive. But what if instead of shelling out three digits for the versatile basics again, you could snag some popular, customer-loved bike shorts for under $10 on Amazon?
Chrleisure's high-waisted, super stretchy bike shorts are made from a breathable blend of polyester and spandex, one that ensures no itching, irritation, or chafing. Style them with a T-shirt, use as shapewear under a dress, or wear them to exercise. The fabric wicks away sweat quickly, keeping your skin dry.
The bike shorts are available in sizes extra small through extra large and in two lengths, and reviewers note that they run true to size. You can choose from a slew of solid colors, like blue, black, red, gray, and green, and a handful of the colors have been marked down — some are on sale for just $8.
Amazon shoppers can't stop buying these bike shorts, and they have more than 2,000 five-star ratings to prove it. Reviewers say they are "practically living in them" and that the shorts are "comfortable and breathable." Many write they throw on these shorts to hike, run errands, lounge around the house, and workout.
"These are incredibly soft and fit perfectly," one five-star reviewer says. "They are actually high waisted. Usually shorts like these are too short in the back or loose on top. These are so soft to the touch and look great! They are also long enough in the back [so] I feel confident wearing them in public without the occasional butt cheek popping out while walking or bending over."
"This was a steal!" another shopper who calls them "soft" and "comfortable" writes. "These lift the booty as you pull them up over your bum and hips. These are the fabulous booty huggers you've been dying for."
So if you're in search of a pair of bike shorts that certainly won't break the bank, shop the Chrleisure bike shorts for as low as $7 on Amazon.
