Christie Brinkley's Been Wearing This Elegant Yet Comfy Dress Style on Repeat

People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 26, 2023 11:00 PM

Photo: Christie Brinkley/Instagram Whether you're running a quick errand, commuting to work, or are heading to a nice dinner, a simple slip dress is a comfortable and flattering choice — that's why Christie Brinkley has been wearing the style on repeat recently. Earlier this month, the model shared some snaps from a celebration for her neighbor, and she chose to wear a slip dress in leopard print — aka the bold pattern other celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Emma Roberts have been wearing. In a second Instagram post, Brinkley chose a softer blue version of the style, but she looks as equally as elegant. With slender spaghetti straps, a midi-length cut, and lustrous fabric, slip dresses are one of the few fashion pieces that are both casual and elegant at the same time. You can dress them up with heels and a leather jacket or go for a more casual look with white sneakers and a denim jacket, making them a closet staple for multiple seasons out of the year. And we found so many gorgeous options at Amazon for as little as $25. Shop satin slip dresses inspired by Brinkley below. Shop Satin Slip Dresses at Amazon Xxxiticat Satin Leopard Midi Dress, $24.99 The Drop Ana Silky Slip Dress, $48.13–$54.90 Floerns Cowl Neck Slip Midi Dress, $38.99 Supesu Satin Midi Dress, $56 (orig. $59.99) Tsher Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress, $39.99–$44.99 Miqieer Silky Slip Dress, $19.93–$19.99 Shizen Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress, $27.99 Leopard print has been a Hollywood obsession recently, and you can shop the trend with the Xxxiticat Satin Leopard Midi Dress. It's made of a polyester and spandex blend and has a shiny finish that adds elegance. The midi length offers great coverage of the legs, while spaghetti straps bare the shoulders. It's also racked up more than 7,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it "flattering and comfortable." Amazon Buy It! Xxxiticat Satin Leopard Midi Dress, $24.99; amazon.com If you want a more toned-down, everyday version of the style, the Ana Silky Slip Dress by The Drop is a perfect choice. Featuring a blend of polyester and elastane, the slip dress is slightly less shiny for a more casual appearance. It offers a V-neckline and has a tiny leg slit for a hint of sexiness. In addition to black, you can snag this popular dress in 15 colors, including neutrals like tan and dark olive, and more bold hues like pink and green. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Ana Silky Slip Dress, $48.13–$54.90; amazon.com As the perfect day-to-night dress, this slip midi dress by Floerns combines comfort and elegance thanks to its super soft fabric. The zipperless dress features spaghetti straps for a pullover style that makes getting ready so easy. Plus, they are adjustable, so you can pull the ruched cowl neck up higher if you want more coverage up top. The flowy and versatile dress is machine-washable, comes in 14 colors, and is available at Amazon for less than $40 — an absolute steal. Amazon Buy It! Floerns Cowl Neck Slip Midi Dress, $38.99; amazon.com If you're looking for a staple dress you can wear over and over again, flowy slip dresses are a must no matter the season. Shop more slip dresses at Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Supesu Satin Midi Dress, $56 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tsher Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress, $39.99–$44.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Miqieer Silky Slip Dress, $19.93–$19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shizen Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress, $27.99; amazon.com