Lifestyle Fashion Christie Brinkley Hit the Beach in Comfy and Breathable Jeans That Are Perfect for Spring These ripped jeans from Madewell, Levi’s, and Mother start at just $40 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Christie Brinkley/Instagram; Dokotoo March is here, and that means sunnier days are ahead. Celebrities are already starting to transition their closets with more breathable and lightweight options in preparation for spring, and model Christie Brinkley just combined two of the season's trendiest denim styles that are ideal for warm weather. In an Instagram post from Sunday, the model shared a series of snaps from a rather gloomy beach day (it's not quite spring after all!), and her outfit featured ripped jeans, Chelsea boots, and a cardigan shacket. Ripped jeans help you stay cool when it's hot outside thanks to the breathable distressed holes. Plus, Brinkley's cuffed pair shows off her tall boots. If you're looking for the breeziest denim option this summer, shop ripped jeans — inspired by Christie Brinkley — from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom for as little as $40. Shop Ripped Jeans Dokotoo Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $39.88 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com SweatyRocks Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans, $45.99; amazon.com Madewell the Perfect Vintage Jean in Bradwell Wash: Ripped Edition, $138; madewell.com Levi's Women's Rib Cage Straight Ankle Jeans, $78.94; amazon.com Mother the Rider Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $238; nordstrom.com Edikted Lori Ripped High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $73.60; nordstrom.com Mother the Dazzler Ripped Mid Rise Ankle Slim Jean, $278; nordstrom.com Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Through Los Angeles Wearing the Casual Denim Style That Goes with Everything Spring is all about finding options that are lightweight and breathable, and these Dokotoo ripped boyfriend jeans are a great option for warm weather — plus they're on sale for under $40. With cropped cuffs and distressed holes at the thighs and knees, these medium-wash jeans look so similar to Brinkley's. The jeans are woven from a blend of cotton and elastane that's flexible and moves with you, plus the slightly cropped ankle means you can show off your white sneakers and sandals this summer. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $39.88 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com If you're looking for even more comfort and breathability, tap this spring-ready version of Hollywood's go-to jeans: the SweatyRocks Ribbed Wide-Leg Jeans. The jeans have a super wide-leg flare that's both flattering and comfortable, and it's also beloved by celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lopez. With rips at the knees, the distressed jeans offer a casual yet edgy vibe that can be dressed up or down. Plus, they come in 30 different washes, so if you like the fit, you can order multiple pairs. Amazon Buy It! SweatyRocks Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans, $45.99; amazon.com With a mom jean silhouette, Madewell's the Perfect Jeans in Bradwell Wash are the ultimate blend of comfort and function. The jeans are designed to match everything in your closet thanks to a fitted waist and slouchy fit. The jeans are old-school style, complete with 100 percent cotton and non-stretch denim, plus subtle rips at the thighs and knees for a touch of edge. They feature tapered leg rips, multiple pockets, and raw hems for an everyday, casual appearance.And, according to the brand, in the past week over 500 Madewell shoppers have bought them. Add them to your cart ASAP before they sell out! Brooke Shields Walked Her Dog in Central Park in the Flattering Denim Style You Can Get for Just $25 Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Jean in Bradwell Wash: Ripped Edition, $138; madewell.com With warm weather right around the corner, now's the time to stock up on breathable and lightweight ripped jeans before summer vacation hits. Shop more of our favorite distressed denim from Amazon, and Nordstrom below. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Women's Rib Cage Straight Ankle Jeans, $78.94; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Mother the Rider Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $238; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Edikted Lori Ripped High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $73.60; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Mother the Dazzler Ripped Mid Rise Ankle Slim Jean, $278; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These 'Quick-Drying' Bath Towels, and They're Up to 57% Off Over 500 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Deeply Discounted Right Now Charlotte Tilbury Launched a Body Cream Inspired by the Moisturizer That Sells Every Minute