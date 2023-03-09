Christie Brinkley Hit the Beach in Comfy and Breathable Jeans That Are Perfect for Spring

March is here, and that means sunnier days are ahead. Celebrities are already starting to transition their closets with more breathable and lightweight options in preparation for spring, and model Christie Brinkley just combined two of the season's trendiest denim styles that are ideal for warm weather.

In an Instagram post from Sunday, the model shared a series of snaps from a rather gloomy beach day (it's not quite spring after all!), and her outfit featured ripped jeans, Chelsea boots, and a cardigan shacket.

Ripped jeans help you stay cool when it's hot outside thanks to the breathable distressed holes. Plus, Brinkley's cuffed pair shows off her tall boots. If you're looking for the breeziest denim option this summer, shop ripped jeans — inspired by Christie Brinkley — from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom for as little as $40.

Shop Ripped Jeans

Spring is all about finding options that are lightweight and breathable, and these Dokotoo ripped boyfriend jeans are a great option for warm weather — plus they're on sale for under $40. With cropped cuffs and distressed holes at the thighs and knees, these medium-wash jeans look so similar to Brinkley's. The jeans are woven from a blend of cotton and elastane that's flexible and moves with you, plus the slightly cropped ankle means you can show off your white sneakers and sandals this summer.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $39.88 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for even more comfort and breathability, tap this spring-ready version of Hollywood's go-to jeans: the SweatyRocks Ribbed Wide-Leg Jeans. The jeans have a super wide-leg flare that's both flattering and comfortable, and it's also beloved by celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lopez. With rips at the knees, the distressed jeans offer a casual yet edgy vibe that can be dressed up or down. Plus, they come in 30 different washes, so if you like the fit, you can order multiple pairs.

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans, $45.99; amazon.com

With a mom jean silhouette, Madewell's the Perfect Jeans in Bradwell Wash are the ultimate blend of comfort and function. The jeans are designed to match everything in your closet thanks to a fitted waist and slouchy fit. The jeans are old-school style, complete with 100 percent cotton and non-stretch denim, plus subtle rips at the thighs and knees for a touch of edge. They feature tapered leg rips, multiple pockets, and raw hems for an everyday, casual appearance.



And, according to the brand, in the past week over 500 Madewell shoppers have bought them. Add them to your cart ASAP before they sell out!

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Jean in Bradwell Wash: Ripped Edition, $138; madewell.com

With warm weather right around the corner, now's the time to stock up on breathable and lightweight ripped jeans before summer vacation hits. Shop more of our favorite distressed denim from Amazon, and Nordstrom below.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Rib Cage Straight Ankle Jeans, $78.94; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Mother the Rider Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $238; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Lori Ripped High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $73.60; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Mother the Dazzler Ripped Mid Rise Ankle Slim Jean, $278; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.