Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing Oversized Blazers, Proving They're an Elevated Spring Staple Your Wardrobe Needs

Chrissy Teigen's recent European vacation was a trip with many blazers.

She and John Legend made the trek overseas with all three of their kids — daughter Luna Simone, 7, son Miles Theodore, 4, and newborn Esti Maxine — which, naturally, required unfussy dressing that didn't sacrifice style.

For Teigen, that's where oversized blazers came in handy. As she shared on Instagram, the Cravings cookbook author rocked at least four different versions throughout her time abroad, and each one was styled *chef's kiss* perfectly: She wore a charcoal blazer over loungewear, a pistachio green one over a lace cami and maxi skirt, and for a spicy date night look, she opted for a black oversized blazer over a bra and high-waisted sequined skirt. Posing for a family photo, she also wore a blue pinstripe number over a lilac dress.

Shop Oversized Blazers Inspired by Chrissy Teigen

One of Teigen's commenters pointed out that they loved her "effortless, hot mom/wife who's taking in the sites and looking comfy and chic without trying" vibe. And that perfectly describes what a good oversized blazer can accomplish: effortless style, functional layering, and, most importantly, a boost of sophistication.

Those traits make blazers an ideal outerwear staple, especially for spring, considering the traditional go-to is something much more casual (and therefore less versatile), like a denim jacket. Even if you're on a budget, you can take spring in style with a page from Teigen's book.

Amazon's The Drop Blake Long Blazer is just oversized enough to make a statement without looking frumpy. Not only is it available in neutral colors, like black, tan, and white, but it also comes in a few fun ones too, like emerald green and hot pink. Even better? It's currently on sale for under $55. More than 3,000 Amazon customers gave it a five-star rating, with some claiming it to be "very well made" and "much better than expected."

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $52.43 (orig. $74.90); amazon.com

Another similar option is the Open Edit Oversize Blazer, which is available in walnut brown, blue, or pink and features added details of flap pockets and a vented back. Reviewers say it's ultra soft, and it comes in sizes up to XL.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Oversize Blazer, $79; nordstrom.com

If your wardrobe isn't equipped with at least a few lightweight, oversized blazers to get you through this season, it's time to stock up. And these picks inspired by Chrissy Teigen are a great place to start your search.

Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Casual Long Sleeve Blazer, $50.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The '80s Blazer, $120 (orig. $185); everlane.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grlasen Oversized Blazer, $59.99; amazon.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Larsen Blazer in Drapeweave, $178; madewell.com

