Lifestyle Fashion Chrissy Teigen Is the Latest Celeb to Wear the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now Get your own slouchy lantern sleeve cardigan for as little as $39 By Nicola Fumo Published on January 28, 2023 07:00 PM Chrissy Teigen is never one to undershare, especially when it comes to candid mom moments. This week, she posted her first 'fit picture on Instagram after delivering daughter Esti Maxine by C-section earlier this month. She wore a black midi slip dress marked by lactation spots, and her caption made note of bandaging her C-section wound. The Cravings mogul styled the classic dress with slouchy suede boots in a neutral color and a dramatic, wide-brim black hat with a brown accent. Topping off the look was a duster-length open-front cardigan in a pretty salmon color with voluminous lantern sleeves — a detail we've been seeing everywhere lately. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram She isn't the only star choosing sweaters with statement sleeves: Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins recently wore a yellow sweater with billowy sleeves on Instagram and Reese Witherspoon shared a photo behind the scenes of The Morning Show in a green balloon sleeve cardigan. In addition to the sleeve interest, all three opted for bold colors. Open-front sweaters, like cardigans, are smart layering pieces that will live beyond winter's chill and serve as useful transitional pieces come spring's unpredictable weather. These recent sightings are great inspo for not only adding interesting proportions, but also a burst of color to any look with a practical staple. So, of course, we decided to round up a few similar options to give your closet a refresh. This Free People style has the dramatic length of Chrissy's cardigan and comes in six colors, with options ranging from neutral shades to bold jewel tones. The oversized fit has dropped dolman sleeves for a laid back, slouchy look, plus big front patch pockets and hood. It would look as good over a slim slip dress like Chrissy's as it would over pajamas for walking the dog. Free People Buy It! Free People Crofter Cardi, $198; freepeople.com There's also this best-selling Madewell cardigan that has an elegant curved open front with a single tortoiseshell button closure. It has a relaxed fit but is more tailored than the Free People style. Made from breathable cotton, the knit is dense and structured, and it's ideal for when the temperatures start to fluctuate between seasons. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Shirttail Cardigan Sweater, $115; madewell.com Keep scrolling to shop for more lantern sleeve sweaters inspired by Chrissy Teigen, starting at just $39. Amazon Buy It! Qualford Oversized Cardigan, $41.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Halfword Open-Front Lantern Sleeve Long Cardigan, $38.90; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! French Connection Mally Balloon Sleeve Cardigan, $70.80 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long Lantern Sleeve Cardigan, $38.99; amazon.com