Chrissy Teigen Tried a Korean Corn Dog While Wearing a Coatigan, the Perfect Hybrid Jacket for Spring

These similar half-coat, half-cardigan styles start at just $50

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Chrissy Teigen Coatigan
Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is always serving up funny quips and fun family pics on social media, and there's another reason people follow along: her style tips.

Just last week, the mom-of-three posted a carousel of photos on Instagram not only trying her first Korean corn dog, but also providing us with spring fashion inspiration. To grab a bite to eat with her two oldest kids in tow, she wore a long black coatigan over what appears to be a crop top and midi skirt set, as well as a pair of leather knee-high boots and a classic baseball cap.

The lightweight outerwear style combines the coziness of a cardigan and the elevated look of a coat thanks to the lapels. Plus, the relaxed fit looks good over everything from maxi dresses and skirts to wide-leg pants and jeans, making for a great transitional layering piece for spring — as Teigen proved.

Shop Coatigans Inspired by Chrissy Teigen:

While there's no word on her exact jacket, there are plenty of similar coatigans available, like this nearly identical dupe from Amazon. The $50 sweater has nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who describe it as "perfect layer," which is why you might want more than one, especially since it comes in 21 colors.

One reviewer, who said it was so nice they bought a second, explained, "The material is soft, it's lightweight but somewhere between a thin hoodie and a sweater." Another person added: "It goes great casually with jeans and a tee, or you can add it to a dressy outfit and it looks amazing."

Chrissy Teigen Coatigan
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Long Sleeve Draped Open Front Knit Cardigan, $49.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for an investment piece that's still soft but a little sturdier, this best-selling option from J.Crew tops the list. It's similar to Teigen's thanks to its length and two deep front pockets. Plus, it comes in ivory, heather gray, and black and is available in sizes XXXS to 3X — but it is selling out fast.

Chrissy Teigen Coatigan
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Ella Open-Front Long Sweater-Blazer, $178; jcrew.com

Spring is finally upon us, so you'll definitely want a few layering pieces, like this one, on hand. Keep scrolling to shop more coatigans inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen Coatigan
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan Coat, $66.49 with coupon (orig. 69.99); amazon.com

Chrissy Teigen Coatigan
Amazon

Buy It! Chicwish Classy Open Front Knit Coat Cardigan, $69.90; amazon.com

Chrissy Teigen Coatigan
Zappos

Buy It! Liverpool Open Front Coatigan Sweater, $129.27 (orig. $139); zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Tout
These Satin Pajamas Keep Sleepers 'Cool on Hot Summer Nights' — and All Colors Are on Sale for Under $30
Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra Value Pack Tout
These 'Extremely Comfortable' Fruit of the Loom Sports Bras Are on Sale for Just $4 Apiece
Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Pressure Washer Blasts 'Years of Buildup' Off Decks, Driveways, and Walls, and It's on Sale
Related Articles
SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Tout
These Satin Pajamas Keep Sleepers 'Cool on Hot Summer Nights' — and All Colors Are on Sale for Under $30
Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra Value Pack Tout
These 'Extremely Comfortable' Fruit of the Loom Sports Bras Are on Sale for Just $4 Apiece
Cariuma Oca Low Bandana Tout
Cariuma Dropped Its Fan-Favorite Sneakers in 4 Eye-Catching Spring Prints — but They're Already Low in Stock 
celebs wearing birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 for a Limited Time
Dearfoams Women's Melanie Colorblocked Flip Flop Slipper Tout
A Pair of 'Oh-So-Comfy' Flip-Flop House Slippers for Indoor and Outdoor Use Is 50% Off
Jennifer Aniston Duster Coat TOUT
Jennifer Aniston Keeps Wearing These Long, Sleek Jackets We Now Want for Ourselves
MEROKEETY Women 2023 Summer V Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Blouse Swiss Dot Flowy Shirt Tunic Top
Amazon's New Ruffle Sleeve Blouse Is Already a Best-Seller — and It Comes in 21 Colors
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet roundup TOUT
Alo Yoga, Ugg, Sam Edelman, and More Top Brands Are Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 73% Off
STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes Tout
These Nurse-Approved Sneakers 'Are More Comfortable' Than Slippers — and They're on Sale
Longchamp Gilt Sale
Longchamp Bags Like Kate Middleton's Are Under $100 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Not for Long
Jennifer Hudson Purple Blouse
Jennifer Hudson's Spring-Ready Lilac Blouse Looks Just Like This Satin Button-Down — and It's Only $26
madewell maternity wear sale TOUT
12 Must-Have Maternity Styles from Madewell's Huge Spring Sale, According to a Pregnant Writer 
Tempt Me Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
My Favorite 'Mom Swimsuit' Garners Compliments from Perfect Strangers, and It's Under $35 on Amazon
Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
The New Hanes Originals Collection Just Launched at Amazon — and Everything Is Under $30
renee zellweger
Celebs Like Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Garner Are Declaring Plaid a Spring Print with This Subtle Tweak
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse Tout
This 'Flattering' Short-Sleeve Blouse Is on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon