Chrissy Teigen Tried a Korean Corn Dog While Wearing a Coatigan, the Perfect Hybrid Jacket for Spring

Chrissy Teigen is always serving up funny quips and fun family pics on social media, and there's another reason people follow along: her style tips.

Just last week, the mom-of-three posted a carousel of photos on Instagram not only trying her first Korean corn dog, but also providing us with spring fashion inspiration. To grab a bite to eat with her two oldest kids in tow, she wore a long black coatigan over what appears to be a crop top and midi skirt set, as well as a pair of leather knee-high boots and a classic baseball cap.

The lightweight outerwear style combines the coziness of a cardigan and the elevated look of a coat thanks to the lapels. Plus, the relaxed fit looks good over everything from maxi dresses and skirts to wide-leg pants and jeans, making for a great transitional layering piece for spring — as Teigen proved.

Shop Coatigans Inspired by Chrissy Teigen:

While there's no word on her exact jacket, there are plenty of similar coatigans available, like this nearly identical dupe from Amazon. The $50 sweater has nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who describe it as "perfect layer," which is why you might want more than one, especially since it comes in 21 colors.

One reviewer, who said it was so nice they bought a second, explained, "The material is soft, it's lightweight but somewhere between a thin hoodie and a sweater." Another person added: "It goes great casually with jeans and a tee, or you can add it to a dressy outfit and it looks amazing."

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Long Sleeve Draped Open Front Knit Cardigan, $49.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for an investment piece that's still soft but a little sturdier, this best-selling option from J.Crew tops the list. It's similar to Teigen's thanks to its length and two deep front pockets. Plus, it comes in ivory, heather gray, and black and is available in sizes XXXS to 3X — but it is selling out fast.

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Ella Open-Front Long Sweater-Blazer, $178; jcrew.com

Spring is finally upon us, so you'll definitely want a few layering pieces, like this one, on hand. Keep scrolling to shop more coatigans inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan Coat, $66.49 with coupon (orig. 69.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Chicwish Classy Open Front Knit Coat Cardigan, $69.90; amazon.com

Zappos

Buy It! Liverpool Open Front Coatigan Sweater, $129.27 (orig. $139); zappos.com

