Chrissy Teigen Cooked Shrimp Toast in the Breezy Shirt Style You Should Have on Heavy Rotation This Fall Get your own beige button-up for just $20

Published on August 31, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If the bold-is-better fashion that's been everywhere this summer (think Barbiecore pink and Kelly green) just isn't your thing, you're in luck, because a handful of celebrities are making a case for a less-is-more shade to be fall's most popular pick. Over the past few months, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, and Jessica Alba have all been spotted wearing beige clothing, and Chrissy Teigen just jumped on the bandwagon.

Yesterday, the Cravings author, 36, shared a cooking video to her Instagram, and while the dish in question — shrimp scampi toast — definitely piqued our interest, her outfit left an even bigger impression. For her kitchen getup, Teigen wore light wash blue jeans and a beige button-up shirt, which she tied at the belly button, showing off her growing baby bump.

Teigen's relaxed look strikes a tricky balance between casual and elevated, which is exactly the vibe we're going for this fall. While her beige button-up appears to be made with a breezy linen fabric, cotton is just as breathable for this unpredictable time between seasons, and we found a loose-fitting option on sale for just $20 at Amazon.

Amazon Buy It! Big Dart Loose Fit Button-Up Shirt in Beige, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Jennifer Lopez's Latest Low-Key Look Is the Perfect Example of Between-Season Dressing

Button-up shirts are essential in every closet, and the neutral hue of Teigen's makes them even more versatile. As summer winds down, throw a button-up shirt over your sundress or midi skirt for crisp evening outings, and once the temperatures dip, wear it with leather pants or jeans à la Chrissy. Keep it polished by buttoning it up or leave it open with a crop top underneath to dress it down.

Amazon Buy It! Cofouen Linen Button-Down Shirt, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

This oversized pick is on sale for just $26 at Amazon, and this linen version is marked down to $30 right now. With a beige button-up shirt, the styling options are endless, and we guarantee you'll reach for it on repeat from summer into fall. Below, shop more beige button-ups you'll wear to the office, happy hours, and even while cooking — all for less than $60.

Amazon Buy It! Asvivid Women's Beige Button-Up Shirt, $25.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Quince Buy It! 100% European Linen Long Sleeve Shirt, $39.90 (orig. $80); onequince.com

Amazon Buy It! Davenil Women's Button-Down Shirt in Beige, $25.99; amazon.com

Amazon Buy It! Saudacdn Women's Button-Up Shirt in Beige, $34.98; amazon.com

Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Long Sleeve Linen Blend Blouse, $57.85 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com