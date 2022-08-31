Chrissy Teigen Cooked Shrimp Toast in the Breezy Shirt Style You Should Have on Heavy Rotation This Fall 

If the bold-is-better fashion that's been everywhere this summer (think Barbiecore pink and Kelly green) just isn't your thing, you're in luck, because a handful of celebrities are making a case for a less-is-more shade to be fall's most popular pick.

Over the past few months, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, and Jessica Alba have all been spotted wearing beige clothing, and Chrissy Teigen just jumped on the bandwagon. Yesterday, the Cravings author, 36, shared a cooking video to her Instagram, and while the dish in question — shrimp scampi toast — definitely piqued our interest, her outfit left an even bigger impression.

For her kitchen getup, Teigen wore light wash blue jeans and a beige button-up shirt, which she tied at the belly button, showing off her growing baby bump.

Teigen's relaxed look strikes a tricky balance between casual and elevated, which is exactly the vibe we're going for this fall. While her beige button-up appears to be made with a breezy linen fabric, cotton is just as breathable for this unpredictable time between seasons, and we found a loose-fitting option on sale for just $20 at Amazon.

Button-up shirts are essential in every closet, and the neutral hue of Teigen's makes them even more versatile. As summer winds down, throw a button-up shirt over your sundress or midi skirt for crisp evening outings, and once the temperatures dip, wear it with leather pants or jeans à la Chrissy. Keep it polished by buttoning it up or leave it open with a crop top underneath to dress it down.

This oversized pick is on sale for just $26 at Amazon, and this linen version is marked down to $30 right now. With a beige button-up shirt, the styling options are endless, and we guarantee you'll reach for it on repeat from summer into fall. Below, shop more beige button-ups you'll wear to the office, happy hours, and even while cooking — all for less than $60.

