Chrissy Teigen and I Both Wear These Insanely Comfortable Sneakers on Repeat

Chrissy Teigen graces the covers of Sports Illustrated and Vogue, writes best-selling cookbooks, and is married to an EGOT winner. I don't have much in common with her, but we do wear the same sneakers.

Teigen, 37, often steps out in comfy kicks from Athletic Propulsion Labs, an under-the-radar brand known for its super supportive shoes. She's been spotted everywhere from Disneyland to New York City in the black and white APL Techloom Bliss sneakers, but most recently, Teigen wore them while playing with her kids in a dinosaur park in Los Angeles.

Zappos

Buy It! APL Techloom Bliss, $82.13–$109.99 (orig. $200); zappos.com and dickssportinggoods.com

Made with a stretchy recycled fabric, these APL shoes feel lightweight and breathable on the go. Any mom knows the importance of keeping her feet comfy while pregnant, and Teigen opting for APL shoes while she's expecting shows just how supportive they really are. Plus, back in 2018, this exact pair earned the golden shopping standard when Oprah Winfrey deemed them one of her favorite things.

The brand sent me a newer style, the APL Techloom Zipline last year, and ever since, no other pair of sneakers has stood a chance. The comfort these APL sneakers provide is unmatched. The first time I slipped my foot into the shoe, I audibly gasped. Yes, seriously. I'd never felt such cushiony support, and that paired with its light-as-air feel surprised me. I knew from that moment I was in for the long haul.

Athletic Propulsion Labs

Buy It! APL Techloom Zipline, $224 (orig. $320); zappos.com

There's no other way to put it: These APL shoes simply look cool. At first glance, the lined upper looks like a spider web, and the slanted platform adds to the eye-catching design. Every time I wear them, I receive compliments left and right. Everyone wants to know where these singular sneakers are from, and I love that the branding is so subtle, it feels like I'm letting them in on a well-kept secret.

While they're definitely not cheap, APL shoes are worth the investment. Since I received them, I've worn them every single time I've traveled, along with my Spanx AirEssentials sweatsuit and MZ Wallace Tote Bag — consider it my airport uniform. The sneakers keep my feet comfy during long travel days and walks around New York City (although I'm particular about when I wear them because I want to keep this prized possession squeaky clean. Rainy days are a no-go.)

If you're tired of wearing sneakers down quickly, try a pair of APL shoes that will stand the test of time — and make you look cool to boot. Even Hailee Steinfeld loves working out and traveling in them, too. Below, shop more APL sneakers at Zappos.

Zappos

Buy It! APL Techloom Tracer in Black/White, $84.26 (orig. $230); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! APL Techloom Tracer in Beach/Pristine/White, $175 (orig. $250); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! APL Techloom Breeze, $176 (orig. $220); zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! APL Techloom Pro, $103.60 (orig. $140); zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.