Chrishell Stause Just Revealed the Amazon Fashion Finds She Loves for Summer
Chrishell Stause is all set for summer.
The Selling Sunset star appeared on Amazon Live recently to share her top fashion picks for the season ahead — and we have to admit, the 49-minute production was captivating from beginning to end. Stause is known for her high-fashion outfits and towering heels when the cameras are rolling, so it was nice to see her in a much more relaxed environment (at home in Los Angeles) sharing the wearable (and affordable) pieces she reaches for IRL.
Not surprisingly, the television personality, who wore a pretty purple off-the-shoulder crop top and stretchy, distressed jeans (both from Amazon, natch) for the event, was all smiles for her fans, hinting that an exciting summer vacation to Australia would soon take place. With that in mind, it was even more fun to watch her show and tell the cool fashion finds she picked out from Amazon — all of which nailed her personal style and would look great whilst on vacation.
Chrishell Stause's Summer Style Picks from Amazon
- Sidefeel Distressed Bell Bottom Denim Jeans, $29.99–$39.99
- Miracmoda Off-the-Shoulder Lantern Sleeve Crop Top, $26.99
- Modegal Mesh Off-the-Shoulder Corset Ruched Bustier Crop Top, $27.99
- Lagshian Bodycon Tank Dress, $9.99–$19.99
- Gqueen Trendy Polarized Sunglasses, $15.96 with coupon, (orig. $16.98)
- Sam Edelman Bay Flat Sandals, $100
- Mogor Women's Bling Glitter Purse, $17.99
To kick off the livestream, Stause raved about all of the trendy tops she's currently loving right now, many of which had off-the-shoulder details, built-in boning, or sexy mesh details. She also modeled a pair of light wash distressed skinny jeans for the camera, noting that they're "super comfortable" and "feel like pajamas" before moving on to the several summer dresses that also caught her eye.
This stretchy bodycon dress was a top pick for the realtor because of its ability to accentuate her figure beautifully while staying on budget.
"This looks a little plain — but once you put it on, it's so soft and it just hugs [the body]. It's one of those dresses that once you put it on, it just pops!" she said. "It's casual and easy. Throw it on, [and] you're done!"
Other standouts from her livestream included comfy, flat sandals, colorful handbags from Kurt Geiger (a designer she discovered organically while browsing the site), and a few flashy pairs of gold-rimmed sunglasses (at both high and low price points) featuring different frame shapes, so she can grab whichever style depending on her mood.
Shop her vacation-ready picks below, and get ready for summer!
