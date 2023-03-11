Lifestyle Fashion Chrishell Stause Cuddled Heather Rae El Moussa's Baby in a Lightweight Sweater That's Perfect for Layering Shop customer-loved cardigans at Amazon starting at $28 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. In a new Instagram post, Heather shared snaps from the "girls' night," where lots of catching up and "baby cuddles" took place. And judging by the cast's outfits, the stars are certainly beginning to get their closets ready for spring. They kept their outfits pretty neutral, all wearing some variation of Hollywood's favorite timeless hue: black. But Stause added a pop of color with her sage green cardigan, which not only lightened up her look but was also a practical choice for this time of year when layering can help you stay comfortable through unpredictable weather. And we found so many chic options at Amazon for as little as $28. Lightweight Cardigans at Amazon Merokeety Lantern Sleeve Cardigan, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Grace Karin Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan, $38.99 Prettygarden Chunky Knit Open Front Sweater, $41.98 (orig. $45.98) Naggoo Button Down Knit Cardigan, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Zesica Open Front Cable Knit Cardigan, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $55.99) Inkoff Open Front Cardigan, $34.99 Grace Karin Button Down Knit Cardigan, $27.99 Jennifer Lopez Toured a $64 Million Mansion with Ben Affleck in This Staple Spring Jacket You can get a lightweight sweater that looks identical to the one Stause was wearing for as little as $35. With dramatic lantern sleeves and ribbed cuffs, this Merokeety Cardigan is a great everyday option. It's made from an acrylic fabric that's lightweight and breathable, and the loose fit means that it's easy to layer over other tops. The sweater falls to below the hip, meaning it can serve as more of a shacket this spring, replacing your heavier winter coats. You can tap Stause's style and try it in sage green, or opt for one of the other 17 gorgeous hues. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Lantern Sleeve Cardigan, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com There's still a few weeks left of winter, and that means it might take some time for temps to warm up. If you want a sweater with slightly more coverage, consider this $39 maxi cardigan by Grace Karin. The long sleeves fully cover your arms, while the ends fall just below your knees, making it a great choice for those cooler spring evenings. It has an open-front design to make layering a breeze, and it even has pockets for storing small items or keeping your hands warm. The sweater also has over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper saying that they "absolutely love" the "soft" and "luxurious" cardigan because it can be dressed up or down. Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan, $38.99; amazon.com If you love the buttons on Stause's sweater, consider this chunky knit cardigan by Prettygarden, which features three buttons that are not only practical but also make bundling up a lot easier. The sweater is made from an acrylic fabric with a knit pattern that's breathable and lightweight, yet it's thick enough to keep you warm on cooler spring evenings. It also has chunky, lantern-style sleeves with cuffs at the ends to lock in warmth. It's machine washable, comes in 11 colors like apricot and coffee, and is on sale at Amazon right now. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Chunky Knit Open Front Sweater, $41.98 (orig. $45.98); amazon.com There are still a few more weeks left until temps start to really heat up and having a lightweight cardigan that you can layer over short-sleeve tops will keep you comfortable this spring. Shop more customer-loved options from Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Naggoo Button Down Knit Cardigan, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Open Front Cable Knit Cardigan, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Inkoff Open Front Cardigan, $34.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Button Down Knit Cardigan, $27.99; amazon.com