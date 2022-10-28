Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Agree These Are the 'Perfect Winter Boots,' and They're on Sale for as Little as $33 at Amazon They keep feet “warm and cozy” By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As the weather continues to get colder, it's probably time to start looking for a winter coat and a new pair of snow boots to keep you warm throughout the season. Instead of chunky boots that weigh you down and don't match your style, consider a faux-fur-lined Chelsea boot. The Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Boots are on sale at Amazon right now for as little as $33. They're available in three on-sale colors that have a matte finish and each style can be ordered in sizes 6–11. The boots are completely waterproof and have a self-cleaning tread pattern on the bottom that provides lots of traction while walking over slick surfaces. Plus, they're lined with a super soft moisture-absorbing material that shoppers swear keeps your feet "warm and dry" all winter. Not only will these boots be great for trudging through snow, but they also double as rain boots, which means you can wear them throughout the spring and fall, too. Amazon Buy It! Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Booties in Black, $36.74 (orig. $39.99–$49.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The best part about these booties is that they are made with rubber, so they're super easy to clean. All you have to do is wipe them with a damp washcloth with soap and water and they'll practically look like new. One shopper said they're the "perfect winter boots" and added that they're "easy to get on and off" with the slip-on design. Another five-star reviewer described them as "warm and cozy" even while sledding in the snow. Since the boots have such a simple style you can wear them with pretty much anything. Most people who left images with their reviews are wearing the boots with skinny jeans and sweatpants, but you could also pair them with a skirt and tights to dress them up a bit. Lots of snow boots cost $40 or more, so to find a pair for as little as $33 seems like a steal. Add them to your cart now to prepare for the season ahead. Amazon Buy It! Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Booties in Navy, $35.72–$37.07 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Booties in Tan, $33.07–$36.74 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Taylor Swift Kicked Her Patterned Pantsuit Up a Notch with a Boot Style We Predict Will Be Everywhere This Fall These Are the 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2022 The Face-Sculpting Tool Hailey Bieber Uses to Prep Her Skin Is on Major Sale for a Limited Time Only Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.