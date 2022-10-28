As the weather continues to get colder, it's probably time to start looking for a winter coat and a new pair of snow boots to keep you warm throughout the season. Instead of chunky boots that weigh you down and don't match your style, consider a faux-fur-lined Chelsea boot.

The Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Boots are on sale at Amazon right now for as little as $33. They're available in three on-sale colors that have a matte finish and each style can be ordered in sizes 6–11. The boots are completely waterproof and have a self-cleaning tread pattern on the bottom that provides lots of traction while walking over slick surfaces. Plus, they're lined with a super soft moisture-absorbing material that shoppers swear keeps your feet "warm and dry" all winter.

Not only will these boots be great for trudging through snow, but they also double as rain boots, which means you can wear them throughout the spring and fall, too.

The best part about these booties is that they are made with rubber, so they're super easy to clean. All you have to do is wipe them with a damp washcloth with soap and water and they'll practically look like new.

One shopper said they're the "perfect winter boots" and added that they're "easy to get on and off" with the slip-on design. Another five-star reviewer described them as "warm and cozy" even while sledding in the snow.

Since the boots have such a simple style you can wear them with pretty much anything. Most people who left images with their reviews are wearing the boots with skinny jeans and sweatpants, but you could also pair them with a skirt and tights to dress them up a bit.

Lots of snow boots cost $40 or more, so to find a pair for as little as $33 seems like a steal. Add them to your cart now to prepare for the season ahead.

