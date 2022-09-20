These Stylish Ankle Boots Are 'Great in the Fall' — and They're Up to 40% Off Now

As we head into the fall season, out come the flannels, the shackets, and the comfy sweaters. But the final detail on any good fall outfit is a pair of classic ankle boots.

If the search for your fall boots of the year hasn't turned up anything that's quite right yet, don't give up. We found the perfect ankle boots for this crisp weather: the Chooka Waterproof Chelsea Bootie. Best of all, they're on sale for a mere $30 at Amazon, so you can afford to do some sweater shopping too.

There are a few elements any great ankle boot should have: all-day wearability and comfort, a trendy goes-with-anything design, and (preferably!) some protection from the elements. This pair has all of that and more, including a fully waterproof matte exterior that will keep your feet from getting soaked, even on those rainy fall days. It also has a low heel, adding a bit of structure and style while still being comfortable to walk in all day. And thanks to the cushioning plush lining inside, your feet will stay warm on a cold day.

Amazon

Buy It! Chooka Waterproof Chelsea Booties, $29.99 (orig. $39.99–$49.99); amazon.com

The soles have great traction, so you can wear these shoes on slippery surfaces without stressing. Plus, they employ an elastic gore material that makes them easy to slip on and off — no tying up laces or fixing buckles required.

The boots are available in sizes 6–11 and come in several neutral colors (including navy and gray), though you'll find the most impressive discounts (up to 40 percent off!) on the most classic shade of all: a matte black pair that will match every outfit.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are sharing their rave reviews for these booties, with one calling them "amazing boots for the price" and another attesting that they provide "a perfect warmth level without getting too hot."

Many reviewers also add that these boots are perfect for much of the year. One praised, "These are great in the fall and spring weather," while another wrote, "I wear them all fall, winter, [and] spring."

Getting nearly year-round use out of them makes the price for these boots even more unbelievable (and has us adding them to the cart ASAP). Grab a pair of Chooka Waterproof Boots for yourself while they're still on sale for just $30.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.