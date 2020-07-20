Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This $22 Skirt From Amazon Is So Stylish, Shoppers 'Can't Wear It Anywhere Without Getting Complimented'

As much as we love the convenience of throwing on a dress in the summer, skirts are just as easy and perhaps even more versatile — just wear a different top to switch up your look. If you still haven’t found the perfect skirt to add to your wardrobe, look towards this stylish option from Amazon that hundreds of shoppers swear by.

With a flowy fit and A-line silhouette, the Chartou High-Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt has tons of customers raving about how flattering and comfortable it is — and at just $22, it’s also incredibly affordable. One feature that shoppers especially love is the built-in slip, which prevents the skirt from being see-through or showing panty lines. Since the lining is actually shorter than the skirt itself, it won’t peek out from the hem—and people love that they don’t have to wear a separate slip underneath.

“Love this skirt! Perfect for all seasons because it can be worn with boots/booties, sandals, sneakers, and even rain boots,” said one shopper. “I’ve worn it in the winter with a sweater and long-sleeve [shirt] paired with boots and in the summer with a crop top and sandals.”

Many customers say that the Chartou skirt is extremely well-made, especially considering its price tag — some even say it’s comparable to the quality you’d find at Nordstrom or Macy’s. In fact, one person wrote, “You would think I paid $100 for it.” Other reviewers mention that the pleats look gorgeous in person and hold up surprisingly well, so it won’t lose its shape after the first wear. Plus, it has a stretchy waistband that’s just wide enough that it won’t roll or move when you sit down.

Chartou Women's High-Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt, $21.99; amazon.com

“This thing fits like a dream,” wrote another shopper. “I received a million compliments. It was the perfect length and flowed perfectly over my curves. I’m purchasing four more in different colors and everyone is going to have to get used to my new go-to outfit.”

Although leopard skirts were one of the hottest fashion trends last year (and Kate Middleton was spotted wearing one in early 2020), plenty of recent shoppers chose the animal print option, so it’s definitely still in-demand. If you’re craving something slightly different, the skirt, which is available in sizes XS through XXL, comes in a few other leopard variations as well as five solid colors.

Whether you want to sport it to a socially-distanced picnic or a brunch date, the midi skirt is versatile enough to wear for all occasions (and seasons). And based on the reviews, you’re bound to get tons of compliments in the Chartou skirt no matter where you go.

