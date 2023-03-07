These Best-Selling Compression Socks Kept My Legs Comfortable After 30+ Hours of Flying, and They're on Sale

With breezy palm trees, crystal blue water, and year-round sunshine, Hawaii is a dream to live in. But the cost of island life means that flying to mainland destinations, including the U.S. and other neighboring countries, can take hours. (Although I am definitely not complaining!)

As a freelance writer and yoga instructor who leads various events and workshops, I travel often and spend lots of time up in the air. Sitting down for so many hours definitely takes a toll on my legs, and aside from securing an aisle seat on flights, another hack that's drastically improved my comfort level is wearing compression socks — and my favorite set is on sale at Amazon for just $14.

Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, the Charmking Compression Socks are designed to promote blood circulation and oxygen flow in your legs thanks to 15-20 mmHg of compression. The socks are tall enough to cover your shins and calves, and they have a snug fit and gently squeeze your legs, but not in a way that feels too constricting. The three-pack is on sale in white, black, and gray, or you can opt for a more vibrant set such as black, pink, and blue.

I find them extremely comfortable — in fact, I actually look forward to wearing them, especially during long flights. I recently traveled to South America (which was a 30-hour flight) and my ankles and feet did not swell at all while wearing the socks. Plus, I experienced little to no discomfort even though my legs usually cramp up.

And although the compression socks have a tight fit, they are designed with 360-degree stretch, making them easy to slip on and off. My legs also don't get too hot when walking around or when I wear them with chunky shoes or boots.

The compression socks are best-sellers on Amazon and have racked up over 40,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers love using them to reduce swelling and pain while flying, when working out, or during long work shifts.

"Using compression socks has made running so much easier," one shopper said. "I travel a lot and after my last couple of trips my feet and legs were so swollen," another reviewer wrote. "I wear these [now] whenever I fly and the difference is undeniable. They are pretty comfortable and my feet and legs are grateful for them."

"I'm a night nurse and I walk around constantly and these make my legs not hurt at the end of the shift. They're so soft and comfy too," a third customer said.

With spring break and summer vacations around the corner, it only makes sense to stock up on compression socks. And trust me when I say that the Charmking Compression Socks are game-changers for frequent flyers, athletes, and anyone who spends extended time on their feet.

