Shoppers Say This Wireless Champion Sports Bra Is Their Go-To for 'Comfort All Day Long,' and It's Up to 48% Off

If there's one thing you can never have too many of, it's a comfortable bra. Specifically, a sports bra with no underwire that still provides plenty of support, whether you're going on a morning run, heading to yoga class, or having a lazy day on the couch.



And Amazon shoppers have found a wireless sports bra they say is "perfect" — plus, it's on sale right now.



The Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra has a pull-over racerback style and features a chafe-resistant band. It's made from a smooth blend of spandex and nylon, which makes for a lightweight, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that helps to keep you cool and dry. The scoop neck allows for easy layering, while the mesh back makes for breathable comfort. Plus, you can just pop the seamless bra in the washing machine with like colors for easy laundering after each workout.



The sports bra comes in five colors — pink, gray, black, blue, and white — with sizes ranging from XS to XL. Price varies depending on the color you choose, but all options are on sale right now for up to 48 percent off, meaning prices start at $13.

