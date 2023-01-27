Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say This Wireless Champion Sports Bra Is Their Go-To for 'Comfort All Day Long,' and It's Up to 48% Off “I already have three more in my cart” By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If there's one thing you can never have too many of, it's a comfortable bra. Specifically, a sports bra with no underwire that still provides plenty of support, whether you're going on a morning run, heading to yoga class, or having a lazy day on the couch.And Amazon shoppers have found a wireless sports bra they say is "perfect" — plus, it's on sale right now.The Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra has a pull-over racerback style and features a chafe-resistant band. It's made from a smooth blend of spandex and nylon, which makes for a lightweight, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that helps to keep you cool and dry. The scoop neck allows for easy layering, while the mesh back makes for breathable comfort. Plus, you can just pop the seamless bra in the washing machine with like colors for easy laundering after each workout.The sports bra comes in five colors — pink, gray, black, blue, and white — with sizes ranging from XS to XL. Price varies depending on the color you choose, but all options are on sale right now for up to 48 percent off, meaning prices start at $13. Amazon Buy It! Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra in White, $13 (orig. $25); amazon.com One enthused shopper called it their go-to for "comfort all day long" and noted that it's "great for workouts, comfortable for lounging around, and definitely flattering under T-shirts." Another five-star reviewer wrote that the bra has "great coverage" while still being "very comfortable" and highlighted it doesn't have pesky foam pads in the cups that often can get twisted up in the washing machine. A final shopper commented that they were "unexpectedly impressed" by the bra, as it's "perfect for working out." They added, "Love the colors and the support…I already have three more in my cart."Head over to Amazon and add the Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra Amazon Buy It! Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra in Pink, $18.75 (orig. $25); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra in Blue, $18.75 (orig. $25); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Garner Channeled Jane Fonda in an Instagram Workout Video with This '80s Staple Christie Brinkley's Been Wearing This Elegant Yet Comfy Dress Style on Repeat Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Sturdy' Clothes Drying Rack That Saves Them Money — and It's 36% Off