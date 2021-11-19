We're Losing Count of All the Celebs in Red This Season — and It's So Easy (and Affordable!) to Get the Look
Taylor Swift understood the assignment. Between Red (Taylor's Version) dropping and Scorpio season in full swing, celebrities are picking up on the overall mood and leaning into the most sizzling color trend.
Cherry red is the hot color to wear this fall, with everyone from Kate Middleton to Zendaya to Meghan Markle wearing the shade — and it's so easy to get the look from Amazon. Below, see more how even more celebs are wearing red right now and shop red clothes and accessories under $50 to emulate their style. (Psst: Some items are even on sale!)
Under-$50 Red Clothes and Accessories from Amazon:
- The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $39.90
- Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket, $33.06–$34.28
- Lmtime Padded Velvet Headband, $3.99
- Daimidy Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $29.99
- Feisedy Small Square Cat Eye Square Sunglasses, $11.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Conceited High-Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings, $16.95
- Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Purse, $19.99
- Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Cocktail Dress, $41.99 (orig. $48.99)
- Whitin Breathable Walking Sneakers, $29.99–$38.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Oversized Coat, $31.99–$35.99
While a pop of red is a great way to show off your fierce side, celebrities like Blake Lively and bestie Swift are amplifying the look by wearing red from head to toe.
Rihanna, who supported boyfriend A$AP Rocky at ComplexCon earlier this month, took a more original spin on the all-red look by mixing patterns, and she polished the outfit off with another hot trend to try out: lace-up heels.
And for those not feeling as bold, take a cue from Emily Ratajkowski by wearing just one red piece, like a cozy sweater — this turtleneck is a great dupe for EmRata's, and it's under $30.
Layering bright red accessories like a fashion-forward pair of sunglasses or a trendy padded headband can help achieve the same look. This trendy purse will have everyone looking at you, and not just because it looks so similar to the Mansur Gavriel cloud clutch. It's available on Amazon for a fraction of the price and part of influencer Katie Sturino's The Drop gift guide, so you know if she approves of it, it's got to be good.
"I LOVE this bag. I got several compliments the first time I wore it out. The size is great," said one reviewer. "I was concerned the closure would allow the bag to open too much and items inside may fall out. My belongings were both safe and easily accessible. It's very well-constructed."
Buy It! The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com
And as the temperatures drop — and as it gets closer to Christmas — red leggings will go from a fashion statement to a festive one. These leggings, which Amazon reviewers are obsessed with, have the extra benefit of being fleece lined. They are high-waisted, with a yoga-wide waistband for a secure fit, and have the perfect amount of stretch to contour to your body. Reviewers highlighted how comfortable these leggings are, and how they make people of many shapes and sizes look cute and feel great.
Buy It! Conceited High-Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings, $16.95; amazon.com
The teddy coat continues to have its moment, and the firetruck red color brings the look to the next level. This fuzzy coat has pockets and looks cute with anything from jeans to a dress. Not only is this shearling coat cozy, but also reviewers love to point out how cool the oversized look is — dare we call it Elmo chic?
"My 17 year old granddaughter sent me the link to this coat as a suggestion for [Christmas]. I ordered it early and it was there in 4 days!!" a customer wrote. "Since she got it, every single picture she sends me has this coat in it. She said she never takes it off — that it's so comfy and warm."
Buy It! Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Oversized Coat, $31.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Shop more cherry red fashion from Amazon below to dress like trendy celebrities for way less!
Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket, $33.06–$34.28; amazon.com
Buy It! Lmtime Padded Velvet Headband, $3.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Daimidy Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Feisedy Small Cat Eye Square Sunglasses, $11.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Purse, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Cocktail Dress, $41.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Whitin Breathable Walking Sneakers, $29.99–$38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- We're Losing Count of All the Celebs in Red This Season — and It's So Easy (and Affordable!) to Get the Look
- Air Fryers Are One of the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year — and This On-Sale Oven Also Makes Rotisserie Chicken
- Amazon Shoppers Say You Will 'Fall in Love' with These Bath Towels — and a Set of 8 Is Under $26
- Yankee Candles Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday