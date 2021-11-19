Shop

We're Losing Count of All the Celebs in Red This Season — and It's So Easy (and Affordable!) to Get the Look

Everyone from Kate Middleton to Emily Ratajkowski is in on the trend
By Rachel Friedman November 19, 2021 07:00 AM
Taylor Swift understood the assignment. Between Red (Taylor's Version) dropping and Scorpio season in full swing, celebrities are picking up on the overall mood and leaning into the most sizzling color trend. 

Cherry red is the hot color to wear this fall, with everyone from Kate Middleton to Zendaya to Meghan Markle wearing the shade — and it's so easy to get the look from Amazon. Below, see more how even more celebs are wearing red right now and shop red clothes and accessories under $50 to emulate their style. (Psst: Some items are even on sale!)

Under-$50 Red Clothes and Accessories from Amazon:

While a pop of red is a great way to show off your fierce side, celebrities like Blake Lively and bestie Swift are amplifying the look by wearing red from head to toe.

Rihanna, who supported boyfriend A$AP Rocky at ComplexCon earlier this month, took a more original spin on the all-red look by mixing patterns, and she polished the outfit off with another hot trend to try out: lace-up heels. 

And for those not feeling as bold, take a cue from Emily Ratajkowski by wearing just one red piece, like a cozy sweater — this turtleneck is a great dupe for EmRata's, and it's under $30.

Layering bright red accessories like a fashion-forward pair of sunglasses or a trendy padded headband can help achieve the same look. This trendy purse will have everyone looking at you, and not just because it looks so similar to the Mansur Gavriel cloud clutch. It's available on Amazon for a fraction of the price and part of influencer Katie Sturino's The Drop gift guide, so you know if she approves of it, it's got to be good.

"I LOVE this bag. I got several compliments the first time I wore it out. The size is great," said one reviewer. "I was concerned the closure would allow the bag to open too much and items inside may fall out. My belongings were both safe and easily accessible. It's very well-constructed."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com

And as the temperatures drop — and as it gets closer to Christmas — red leggings will go from a fashion statement to a festive one. These leggings, which Amazon reviewers are obsessed with, have the extra benefit of being fleece lined. They are high-waisted, with a yoga-wide waistband for a secure fit, and have the perfect amount of stretch to contour to your body. Reviewers highlighted how comfortable these leggings are, and how they make people of many shapes and sizes look cute and feel great.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Conceited High-Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings, $16.95; amazon.com

The teddy coat continues to have its moment, and the firetruck red color brings the look to the next level. This fuzzy coat has pockets and looks cute with anything from jeans to a dress. Not only is this shearling coat cozy, but also reviewers love to point out how cool the oversized look is — dare we call it Elmo chic?

"My 17 year old granddaughter sent me the link to this coat as a suggestion for [Christmas]. I ordered it early and it was there in 4 days!!" a customer wrote. "Since she got it, every single picture she sends me has this coat in it. She said she never takes it off — that it's so comfy and warm."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Oversized Coat, $31.99–$35.99; amazon.com

Shop more cherry red fashion from Amazon below to dress like trendy celebrities for way less!

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket, $33.06–$34.28; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lmtime Padded Velvet Headband, $3.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Daimidy Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Feisedy Small Cat Eye Square Sunglasses, $11.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Purse, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Off-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Cocktail Dress, $41.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Whitin Breathable Walking Sneakers, $29.99–$38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

