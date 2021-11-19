We're Losing Count of All the Celebs in Red This Season — and It's So Easy (and Affordable!) to Get the Look

Layering bright red accessories like a fashion-forward pair of sunglasses or a trendy padded headband can help achieve the same look. This trendy purse will have everyone looking at you, and not just because it looks so similar to the Mansur Gavriel cloud clutch. It's available on Amazon for a fraction of the price and part of influencer Katie Sturino's The Drop gift guide, so you know if she approves of it, it's got to be good.