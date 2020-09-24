5 Cozy Flannel Shirts Under $35 Inspired by Kylie Jenner, Dakota Johnson, and More Stars

Fall is officially here, and that means it's time to break out your favorite boots, coziest sweaters, and cutest jackets. Another stylish staple piece that marks the beginning of the season? Flannel shirts. We’re taking a cue from fashionable celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dakota Johnson, and Megan Fox and stocking up on some comfy new styles for the months ahead.
Just like pumpkin spice lattes and over-the-knee boots, flannel shirts are a quintessential item for fall. You have to admit, there’s just something about wearing a cozy flannel button down that makes apple picking, wine tasting, and every other fall activity that much more exciting (just us?). Not to mention, they’re comfortable as hell. Whether you wear a flannel shirt with jeans and boots à la Dakota Johnson or style it with sweats like Kylie Jenner, you can’t go wrong.
If you’re looking to refresh your seasonal wardrobe with a new flannel piece (and we highly recommend doing so) then you’ll love the five affordable shirts we picked out from Amazon, below. From buffalo check to classic plaid, these flannel shirts will not only go with everything already in your closet, but they’ll also become the shirt you reach for time and time again because they’re simply that versatile. Not to mention, they’re all under $35, so updating your fall wardrobe with one of these classic shirts won’t break the bank.
From this top-rated Legendary Whitetails flannel shirt (which boasts nearly 1,500 five-star customer ratings) to this $30 oversized boyfriend tunic from Amazon’s private label Goodthreads, these picks are bound to become your new go-tos for fall.
Scroll down to shop five of our favorite celebrity-inspired flannel shirts from Amazon now.
Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Long Sleeve Button Up Flannel Shirt, $29.99–$34.99; amazon.com