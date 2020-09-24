5 Cozy Flannel Shirts Under $35 Inspired by Kylie Jenner, Dakota Johnson, and More Stars

If you’re looking to refresh your seasonal wardrobe with a new flannel piece (and we highly recommend doing so) then you’ll love the five affordable shirts we picked out from Amazon, below. From buffalo check to classic plaid, these flannel shirts will not only go with everything already in your closet, but they’ll also become the shirt you reach for time and time again because they’re simply that versatile. Not to mention, they’re all under $35, so updating your fall wardrobe with one of these classic shirts won’t break the bank.