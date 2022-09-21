Lifestyle Fashion Hollywood's Go-To Ugg Boots of the Moment Takes the Classic Shoe to New Heights — Literally Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer, and Elsa Hosk have been spotted in Ugg platform boots By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The first hint of cold weather summons the coziest of slippers and sweatpants choices from celebrities. And if their looks are any indication, outdoor slippers don't get more cozy and comfortable than fluffy Ugg boots. Already this year, celebrities have been wearing them with everything from jean skirts and flowy dresses to short shorts and sweatpants. And even though it's only September, we've noticed that there's a particular new Ugg shoe that celebrities and models can't get enough of. In the past two weeks alone, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Keke Palmer, and Bella Hadid have all worn the (literally) elevated version of Ugg's tiniest boot yet — the Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots. Ugg's variation of the popular boot, which debuted in 2020 and have been going strong since, features a 2-inch platform sole and an ankle cut that feels more slipper-like. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Chestnut, $159.95; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Miniature Ugg styles have been popular among Hollywood's A-listers over the years. Jennifer Garner is a fan of the Ultra Mini Classic Boots, which she wore in the chestnut color as recently as last spring. Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted wearing teeny Ugg boots with casual styles like loungewear and yoga pants. The Ugg platform minis, like all classic Uggs, come with plush upcycled wool lining that customers say truly feels like walking on clouds. The best part of these boots is that you can wear them as indoor or outdoor shoes — the boots' outsoles have traction that'll carry you through rough sidewalks and slippery carpets alike. Although the celebrities we've spotted have been wearing the iconic chestnut hue, you can also get the Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in black, dark green, and matte white. All of these classic styles are available for $160. If you like the miniature style but aren't sure of the platform just yet, you can get the Mini Classic Boots in must-have chestnut, burnt olive, and more rustic colors for fall. Vibrant versions of the boot are even on sale at Nordstrom, including this pink version that's going for $100. Cold weather is around the corner — stock up on celebrity-worn mini Ugg boots below. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Black, $159.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Forest Night, $159.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Matte White, $159.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Chestnut, $139.95; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Taffy Pink, $99.99 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Burnt Olive, $139.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Gray, $139.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Samba Red, $139.95; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.