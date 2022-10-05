Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric.

Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh elements. And it's so versatile that you can wear ribbed sweatpants to lounge around the house, or toss on a ribbed dress with a leather jacket for a night out.

That's why it's no surprise that celebrities like Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid have been wearing it recently. In a sweet anniversary tribute to her husband Barack Obama, the former First Lady wore white ribbed sweatpants as the longtime couple posed at the beach. Bell wore the trend in the form of a chic bodycon midi dress for a red carpet premiere. And Hadid took a casual approach, wearing a ribbed collared sweater with baggy cargo pants and sunglasses.

No matter how you decide to wear the trend, it's clear that ribbed fabric is a versatile choice that can streamline your fall and winter wardrobe. From flowy pants to midi dresses to sweaters, shop our favorite ribbed clothes from Amazon, starting at $20.

Ribbed Clothing Inspired by Celebrities

Sweatpants are no doubt a cold-weather staple, and this ribbed pair by The Drop looks so similar to the ones Michelle Obama wore in her anniversary post. The nylon and acrylic blend pants have a flowy silhouette that moves with you, and the pull-on style makes getting into them so easy. The pants have an elastic waistband to allow room to stretch, and they come in six neutral colors to go with everything.

Similarly, the Waitfairy Rib Knit Sweater Pants feature a wide-leg cut that celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez have been living in recently. They're made of a cozy acrylic fabric that's super soft, and you can toss them into the washing machine for an easy clean.

If you're looking for comfy clothes to wear out like Bell, you can score ribbed dresses in so many different styles, including warm turtlenecks, flattering midis, and long sleeves for those cooler days. The Kaximil Ribbed Midi Dress is ideal for work or evening events with its flattering ruching and turtleneck silhouette. Made of a rayon and spandex blend, the dress is lightweight yet opaque, and easy to throw on with sneakers or heels to cut down your getting ready time.

Another night-ready dress is the Nollsom bodycon, which offers coverage up top with long sleeves. Or consider this sleeveless dress that features a ribbed knit texture that's breathable. Despite their luxurious look, both styles cost less than $30.

Take inspiration from Hadid's recent fall look that featured a collared sweater and cargo pants with the Chyrii Knitted Polo Sweater. The classic polo-style has the trendy collar that Hollywood has been loving recently. It also has puffy sleeves and an oversized fit for extra comfort.

Whether you're looking for new loungewear or want to dress up your sweats, adding some ribbed fabric styles is a great place to start. Shop all of our favorite ribbed pieces from Amazon below.

