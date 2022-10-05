Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on October 5, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gigi Hadid, Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell

When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric.

Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh elements. And it's so versatile that you can wear ribbed sweatpants to lounge around the house, or toss on a ribbed dress with a leather jacket for a night out.

That's why it's no surprise that celebrities like Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid have been wearing it recently. In a sweet anniversary tribute to her husband Barack Obama, the former First Lady wore white ribbed sweatpants as the longtime couple posed at the beach. Bell wore the trend in the form of a chic bodycon midi dress for a red carpet premiere. And Hadid took a casual approach, wearing a ribbed collared sweater with baggy cargo pants and sunglasses.

No matter how you decide to wear the trend, it's clear that ribbed fabric is a versatile choice that can streamline your fall and winter wardrobe. From flowy pants to midi dresses to sweaters, shop our favorite ribbed clothes from Amazon, starting at $20.

Ribbed Clothing Inspired by Celebrities

Sweatpants are no doubt a cold-weather staple, and this ribbed pair by The Drop looks so similar to the ones Michelle Obama wore in her anniversary post. The nylon and acrylic blend pants have a flowy silhouette that moves with you, and the pull-on style makes getting into them so easy. The pants have an elastic waistband to allow room to stretch, and they come in six neutral colors to go with everything.

Similarly, the Waitfairy Rib Knit Sweater Pants feature a wide-leg cut that celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez have been living in recently. They're made of a cozy acrylic fabric that's super soft, and you can toss them into the washing machine for an easy clean.

If you're looking for comfy clothes to wear out like Bell, you can score ribbed dresses in so many different styles, including warm turtlenecks, flattering midis, and long sleeves for those cooler days. The Kaximil Ribbed Midi Dress is ideal for work or evening events with its flattering ruching and turtleneck silhouette. Made of a rayon and spandex blend, the dress is lightweight yet opaque, and easy to throw on with sneakers or heels to cut down your getting ready time.

Another night-ready dress is the Nollsom bodycon, which offers coverage up top with long sleeves. Or consider this sleeveless dress that features a ribbed knit texture that's breathable. Despite their luxurious look, both styles cost less than $30.

Take inspiration from Hadid's recent fall look that featured a collared sweater and cargo pants with the Chyrii Knitted Polo Sweater. The classic polo-style has the trendy collar that Hollywood has been loving recently. It also has puffy sleeves and an oversized fit for extra comfort.

Whether you're looking for new loungewear or want to dress up your sweats, adding some ribbed fabric styles is a great place to start. Shop all of our favorite ribbed pieces from Amazon below.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant, $44.90; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Waitfairy Rib Knit Wide-Leg Sweater Pants, $31.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kaximil Ribbed Midi Dress, $22.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Ribbed Knit Bodycon, $31.19 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! FairBeauty Ribbed Tank Dress, $26.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nollsom Long Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Dress, $28.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Chyrii Knitted Polo Sweater, $35.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Rocorose Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, $31.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Urban CoCo Ribbed Midi Skirt, $20.86; amazon.com

