Midi Skirts Are Hollywood's Go-To Transition Piece — and You Can Get This Breezy Must-Have Starting at $26

For those warm fall days, breezy options made from lightweight fabric will help keep you cool. So it's no surprise that celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Emily Ratajkowski have been wearing flowy midi skirts as the seasons change.

The Kardashians star recently wore a black skirt with cowboy boots in Los Angeles, while Ratajkowski strolled through New York City earlier this summer in a silky red midi skirt, which she paired with a crop top. And the Goop founder recently hung out with Kate Hudson in the Hamptons donning a classic tiered black number with sandals and sunglasses.

Skirts are ideal for layering when the temperatures are constantly fluctuating: Wear them with boots and a jean jacket on cooler evenings, or toss on white sneakers and a crop top for those warmer days. Below, we rounded up trendy midi skirts you can wear with practically anything this fall.

Shop Breezy Midi Skirts on Amazon

Black midi skirts are one of the most versatile options to have in your fall closet. The Verdusa Midi Skirt strongly resembles the one Kendall Jenner wore, but it has a beautiful satin finish that can be dressed up or down.

A-line pleats also seem to be really trendy ahead of fall, and Gywneth Paltrow totally proved why. The actress wore an all-black skirt with a white tank top, and this $29 option with hundreds of five-star ratings looks just like hers. It's made of a breezy polyester material and fits loosely around the legs to let extra air in.

Other affordable A-line options include this SweatyRocks skirt that falls right around the shins and has an elastic waist and two deep pockets for a cute touch, and this Floerns skirt that features pleats and ruffles in a chic animal print pattern.

If you want a statement skirt that can also go with everything, take inspo from Emily Ratajkowski's red satin number and add The Drop's silky slip skirt to your cart. It looks nearly identical to hers, and if red isn't your jam, it comes in 21 gorgeous colors.

Another fun skirt for fall? The popular Exlura Polka Dot Pleated Skirt, which boasts more than 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. "It's very lightweight, but not sheer at all," one reviewer said of the "comfortable" skirt.

Whether you're wearing them with jean jackets and boots or white sneakers and crop tops, breezy midi skirts are one staple your fall closet needs. Shop affordable midi skirts from Amazon below.

Buy It! Verdusa Satin A-Line Midi Skirt, $31.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SheIn A-Line Pleated Midi Skirt, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt, $34.89; amazon.com

Buy It! Floerns Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Maya Silk Slip Skirt, $44.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Exlura Polka Dot Pleated Skirt, $31.89 (orig. $38.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Lyaner Printed Split Skirt, $25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Haeof A-Line Ruffle Skirt, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

