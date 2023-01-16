Lifestyle Fashion Hailey Bieber, Shania Twain, and Miranda Kerr Make Bundling Up Look Cool with This Edgy Twist on a Winter Staple Shop similar faux leather trench coats starting at $67 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 16, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Winter's go-to puffer coats might be practical for bundling up, but — let's be honest — the stuffy garments tend to lack shape and style. That's likely why more and more celebrities are stepping out in a sleeker (but equally warm!) alternative: leather trench coats. To kick off the new year, Hailey Bieber upgraded an otherwise very casual outfit of a sports bra and flared leggings with a longline open leather trench. In a recent visit to New York City, Shania Twain complemented her new pink hair with the edgy outerwear, paired with a black turtleneck and knee-high boots. Miranda Kerr went for a softer vibe with a deep brown leather trench, which she wore over a mini skirt, tights, and a black turtleneck to W Magazine's awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. Shop Leather Trench Coats Inspired By Celebrities Ebossy Fit-Flare Long Leather Trench Coat,$67.15; amazon.com Tanming Faux Leather Jacket, $75.99; amazon.com Honor the Gift Faux Leather Trench Coat, $190; nordstrom.com Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat, $120 (orig. $200); abercrombie.com Bardot Vegan Leather Trench Coat, $199; revolve.com ASOS Only Faux Longline Leather Trench Coat, $115; asos.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. And that's not where the trench trend ends. Other celebs including Lori Harvey, Kylie Jenner, and more have topped off their looks with the classic layering piece, some opting for different shades or styles with embellishments like faux fur or a timeless waist tie, proving that options extend beyond a basic black jacket. We know what you're thinking, though: Full-length leather, or even pleather, is often inherently pricey. And A-listers are more than likely wearing designer labels. But rest assured that you can achieve a similar look without shelling out your savings for a single garment, and you won't have to sacrifice quality either. Take the Ebossy long pleather trench coat, for example. Amazon shoppers say it looks way more expensive than its $70 price tag. One reviewer said it "looks and feels like leather." Another said they "love the weight" and that it "doesn't feel flimsy." Amazon Buy It! Ebossy Fit-Flare Long Leather Trench Coat, $67.15; amazon.com If you prefer a mid-thigh length over one that's floor-grazing, the Tanming faux leather jacket is a good choice. At $76, it will effortlessly dress up any outfit, or give your business casual looks a bit of an edge. One reviewer said the fabric has "a substantial feel and looks great," however, many noted that it runs small, so if you plan to layer chunky knits underneath, it may be a good idea to size up. Amazon Buy It! Tanming Faux Leather Jacket, $75.99; amazon.com Hilary Duff Saw 'Funny Girl' on Broadway Wearing the Cozy, Chic Dress Trend That Kate Middleton Wears, Too Everyone knows '90s fashion is back, and this trend isn't exempt — which means you can't go wrong with a deep burgundy trench like this one that looks straight out of Rachel Green's closet. The removable belt and deep front pockets make it super functional, too. Nordstrom Buy It! Honor the Gift Faux Leather Trench Coat, $190; nordstrom.com The holidays might be behind us, but there's still plenty of brisk weather left to break in a new leather trench coat this season. So keep scrolling to elevate any layered look with your new favorite statement piece. Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat, $120 (orig. $200); abercrombie.com Revolve Buy It! Bardot Vegan Leather Trench Coat, $199; revolve.com Asos Buy It! ASOS Only Faux Leather Longline Trench Coat, $115; asos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 