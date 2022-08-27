Hilary Duff's Comfy, Lightweight Slides Are on Sale for a Whopping 60 Percent Off Right Now

Emma Roberts, Claire Danes, and more celebs have been gravitating toward Freedom Moses sandals this summer

By Taylor Jean Stephan
Published on August 27, 2022 07:00 PM

Hilary Duff Freedom Moses Slides
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Amazon

It's no shock that celebrities love comfy sandals just as much as you and your friends do — and what's not to like? When temperatures are scorching hot, lightweight, breathable slip-ons are the obvious choice. And while there is no shortage of best-selling sandals on the market, there is one brand in particular that we've noticed A-listers gravitating toward.

If you've never heard of Freedom Moses, listen up. The brand is known for cool and colorful essentials — and particularly its shoes, the most famous of which look and feel similar to the Birkenstock Arizona Eva. The lightweight and waterproof shoes, made from a recycled plastic, have been around for years, but the way celebs have been wearing them this summer, you'd think they're brand new.

Take Emma Roberts, who just wore her Freedom Moses bright red scarlet slides while out and about in Los Angeles. For her off-duty look, the actressstyled hers with a coordinating floral print maxi dress and oversized sunglasses. Also in L.A., Claire Danes opted to complete her outfit of a white button-up and denim shorts with a multicolor Freedom Moses pair that features a geometric palm tree print, per the brand.

And earlier this summer, Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share a pic of her cheetah print pair, which happens to be going for only $20 right now.

Hilary Duff Instagram Story of Freedom Moses Slides and dog
Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff Freedom Moses Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Freedom Moses Two Band Slides in Wildcat Sands, $20 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Shoppers are also on the Freedom Moses sandal bandwagon. The popular slides are available on Amazon, and a ton of options are on sale right now. They have hundreds of five-star ratings from reviewers, who say they're "beachy chic" and "cute and comfortable" to wear with lots of outfits.

Many love wearing them at the beach or on the lake since "they're so easy to clean"; all you have to do is rinse them off. Another calls them out for being "a great alternative to flip flops," especially if you're looking for a bit more support.

The flexible but supportive sole is made with a contoured footbed that hugs your feet with each step. The lightweight sole is actually injected with air, so it really does feel like you're walking on clouds. And you don't have to worry about slipping since the flexible PVC button is textured for added grip. Perhaps the best (and most unique factor) is that each pair is infused with a faint milk and honey scent to help keep summer vibes around all year long.

All Freedom Moses shoes, including the best-selling two-band slides, are genderless, so everyone can enjoy them. Not to mention, the brand is rooted in sustainability — it's cruelty-free and 100 percent vegan.

Keep scrolling to snag a pair of celeb-worn Freedom Moses sandals for yourself.

Hilary Duff Freedom Moses Slides
Freedom Moses

Buy It! Freedom Moses Two Band Slides in Palmetto Stone, $50; freedommoses.com

Hilary Duff Freedom Moses Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Freedom Moses Two Band Slides in Fuji, $35.99 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Hilary Duff Freedom Moses Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Freedom Moses Two Band Slides in Pink Martini, $30.99 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Hilary Duff Freedom Moses Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Freedom Moses Two Band Slides in Stone, $45; amazon.com

Hilary Duff Freedom Moses Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Freedom Moses Two Band Slides in Black, $45; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

