Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s

Stock up on these affordable flannels starting at $23

By
Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 8, 2022 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

celebs in flannel
Photo: BACKGRID; GC Images; megan fox/instagram

Some might say sweaters are fall's most timeless fashion staple — but we have to disagree. Flannel shirts (and their sister garment, shackets), are the classic layering piece we can't go a year without — and celebrities can't stay away from them either.

Just last month, Hilary Duff gave her matching workout set an edge with a navy blue plaid flannel tied around her waist. Megan Fox took an even grungier interpretation of the trend, wearing a tattered red and green button-down over leather cut-out pants and a cropped cami, paired with a fuzzy burgundy bucket hat. Pink was also spotted with a classic red and black flannel slung over her shoulder.

And for Swifities especially, every autumn calls for a moody listening of Taylor Swift's evermore, which always comes with a longing for the flannel jacket she wears on the album cover. (No? Just us?) The good news is, a plaid shirt will easily emulate the look and complete your Wildest Dreams — and at a fraction of the price of Swift's Stella McCartney piece.

Flannels are so versatile. They're casual enough to be a post-gym outer layer (that won't make you even sweatier), but can also be dressed up for a night out with leather pants, a body suit, and heels. Wear one open, or buttoned-up and knotted (think: with a midi skirt and band tee peeking out the top).

If you're a fan of '90s style, there's a good chance you've — at one point or another — dusted off your dad's box of old button-downs and given them new life. But if you don't have access to the real deal, there's no need to miss out on the moment. Amazon has plenty of good quality plaid flannels to go around, and reviewers love them.

Shop Flannel Shirts Inspired by Celebrities

The Amazon Essentials Flannel has more than 2,700 five-star ratings and comes in 18 patterns and colors. At under $25, it's the ideal style to stock up on. Shoppers say the material is also not too thick or too thin. One reviewer described the fabric as being "soft and lightweight," adding that the red print is "gorgeous." Another said it was "great for layering."

If you're going for more of an oversized look, you might like the Automet shacket. It's long enough to wear with leggings, and offers a bit more warmth as it's made of a nylon-polyester blend. One Amazon reviewer called it "the shacket of my dreams."

Front flapped pockets add a bit of interest to any flannel, which makes this one from Blooming Jelly so great. There's also a huge selection of patterns to choose from.

Whether you're looking to grow your flannel collection or start fresh, keep scrolling for the tried-and-true picks that you can return to every year.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Lightweight Plaid Flannel in Alpine Plaid, $22.90; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Button-Down Flannel Shirt, $30.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Automet Casual Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button-Down, $38.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Collar Long Button-Down, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic Lightweight Plaid Flannel in Black and White, $22.90; amazon.com

