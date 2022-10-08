Some might say sweaters are fall's most timeless fashion staple — but we have to disagree. Flannel shirts (and their sister garment, shackets), are the classic layering piece we can't go a year without — and celebrities can't stay away from them either.

Just last month, Hilary Duff gave her matching workout set an edge with a navy blue plaid flannel tied around her waist. Megan Fox took an even grungier interpretation of the trend, wearing a tattered red and green button-down over leather cut-out pants and a cropped cami, paired with a fuzzy burgundy bucket hat. Pink was also spotted with a classic red and black flannel slung over her shoulder.

And for Swifities especially, every autumn calls for a moody listening of Taylor Swift's evermore, which always comes with a longing for the flannel jacket she wears on the album cover. (No? Just us?) The good news is, a plaid shirt will easily emulate the look and complete your Wildest Dreams — and at a fraction of the price of Swift's Stella McCartney piece.

Flannels are so versatile. They're casual enough to be a post-gym outer layer (that won't make you even sweatier), but can also be dressed up for a night out with leather pants, a body suit, and heels. Wear one open, or buttoned-up and knotted (think: with a midi skirt and band tee peeking out the top).

If you're a fan of '90s style, there's a good chance you've — at one point or another — dusted off your dad's box of old button-downs and given them new life. But if you don't have access to the real deal, there's no need to miss out on the moment. Amazon has plenty of good quality plaid flannels to go around, and reviewers love them.

Shop Flannel Shirts Inspired by Celebrities

The Amazon Essentials Flannel has more than 2,700 five-star ratings and comes in 18 patterns and colors. At under $25, it's the ideal style to stock up on. Shoppers say the material is also not too thick or too thin. One reviewer described the fabric as being "soft and lightweight," adding that the red print is "gorgeous." Another said it was "great for layering."

If you're going for more of an oversized look, you might like the Automet shacket. It's long enough to wear with leggings, and offers a bit more warmth as it's made of a nylon-polyester blend. One Amazon reviewer called it "the shacket of my dreams."

Front flapped pockets add a bit of interest to any flannel, which makes this one from Blooming Jelly so great. There's also a huge selection of patterns to choose from.

Whether you're looking to grow your flannel collection or start fresh, keep scrolling for the tried-and-true picks that you can return to every year.

